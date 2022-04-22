This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,230 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 254 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Newton County stands at 485 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area, Newton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Newton County, IN 485 68 18,298 2,565 2 Jasper County, IN 442 148 26,972 9,022 3 Lake County, IN 373 1,818 21,866 106,456 4 Kenosha County, WI 372 626 26,313 44,292 5 Porter County, IN 333 560 22,467 37,753 6 Cook County, IL 274 14,299 21,898 1,143,915 7 Grundy County, IL 269 136 25,122 12,689 8 Will County, IL 222 1,530 23,703 163,239 9 Kane County, IL 212 1,125 23,925 127,002 10 Lake County, IL 196 1,381 21,501 151,287 11 DeKalb County, IL 186 194 22,560 23,508 12 DuPage County, IL 183 1,704 22,819 212,610 13 McHenry County, IL 156 480 24,823 76,401 14 Kendall County, IL 129 161 25,024 31,187

