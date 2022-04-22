This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 19,001 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 262 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hood County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hood County stands at 480 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, Hood County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Hood County, TX 480 273 23,548 13,399 2 Kaufman County, TX 451 536 29,798 35,433 3 Johnson County, TX 448 733 26,531 43,372 4 Wise County, TX 418 270 26,236 16,959 5 Somervell County, TX 412 36 24,145 2,111 6 Hunt County, TX 393 362 17,102 15,760 7 Parker County, TX 346 449 26,547 34,459 8 Ellis County, TX 345 582 28,925 48,837 9 Tarrant County, TX 292 5,906 28,038 566,361 10 Rockwall County, TX 283 265 28,395 26,590 11 Dallas County, TX 261 6,738 22,048 570,286 12 Denton County, TX 167 1,347 22,222 179,343 13 Collin County, TX 159 1,504 22,543 212,889

