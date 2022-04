A relative of one of a handful of Indigenous women who have appeared or will appear on the quarter coin said her inclusion is part of history that needs to be celebrated more. Maria Tallchief is the latest Native American woman from Oklahoma who will appear on the quarter as part of the U.S. Mint’s 2023 American Women Quarters Program. Tallchief was a member of the Osage Nation. She passed away in 2013 and was known as America’s first prima ballerina.

FAIRFAX, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO