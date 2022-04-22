ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Ella Frances Faulk Lane

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla Frances Faulk Lane, 90, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. Ella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hugh W. Lane, Jr.;...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Jessie Lucille Phillips Bellamy

CHURCH HILL, TN – Jessie Lucille Phillips Bellamy, age 64 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord, while in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born in Lee County VA on September 28, 1957...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Donald

KINGSPORT - Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Donald, 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Powers and Dr. Ed C. Dillowe, officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John Edward Smith

KINGSPORT - John Edward Smith, 71, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late Robert Edward Lee and Minnie (Nicely) Smith in Shirley, MA. John attended Sunnyside Baptist Church. He retired after...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Claudia Beatrice Stubblefield Clawson

CHURCH HILL – Claudia Beatrice Stubblefield Clawson, 85 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab following an extended illness. Born in Eidson, TN, she had lived most of her life in Church Hill. She was preceded...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wallace Owens

Before the dawn broke, while the dogwoods bloomed and cool spring breezes blew the perfume of nature throughout our land, God quietly called another son home. Wallace Owens heard that still small voice and gladly answered the call; absent from the body, present with the Lord. Due to Neville Ann's...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charlotte Gatewood Blair

SURGOINSVILLE - Charlotte Gatewood Blair, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from the Hawkins County Board of Education and taught for over thirty years, the majority being at Surgoinsville Elementary School. She was a member of Surgoinsville Free Will Baptist Church where she served many years. She enjoyed camping, farming, gardening, traveling, shopping, and supporting the grandchildren in their activities.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy Jean Linkous

ROGERSVILLE - Patsy Jean Linkous, age 64, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer. Patsy was a great wife to Randall Linkous for 49 years. She loved being outside with her grandkids and family.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Derik Wayne Barton

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Derik Wayne Barton, age 34, of Colonial Heights passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was the son of Terry William Barton and Andrea Denise Blair. Derik was a man who enjoyed nature and being outdoors, animals, making jewelry, and studied gemology. Derik’s family meant the world to him and he always enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed reading, writing poetry and photography. One of his favorite things to do was to build a fire and he spent a lot of time around the fireplace.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabeth Ellett Almond “Betty” Travis

Elizabeth Ellett Almond “Betty” Travis, 86, passed away on April 25, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with a rare cancer. Betty was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Atlanta, Georgia during the middle of World War II. She graduated from the first graduating class of The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, where she was Secretary – Treasurer of her senior class. Betty attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia for two years and then transferred to University of Georgia, where she graduated with a BS in Elementary Education and was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. While in college, Betty met Gordon Travis, and in 1956 they wed and started their 65-year marriage together. Gordon’s job with Eastman Chemical Products took them from Kingsport to New York, Philadelphia, Dayton, and then back to Kingsport in 1970. Wherever she was, Betty made a special home for her young family. Betty also found time to volunteer, serving as President of the Dayton Phi Mu Alumnae Association, President of the Kingsport Women’s Symphony Committee, and the first woman President of the Board of Directors of the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra (now known as the Symphony of the Mountains). Betty loved history and antiques and was a charter member—and later President for several years—of the Long Island Sunbonnets Chapter of Questers, an organization that keeps history alive by supporting preservation, restoration, and education. Betty was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, where she was Chair of Memorials. Betty served for many years on the FF&E Committee, helping to select various furnishings and other items for the Church, including the furnishings of the permanent Church History Room. Betty enjoyed the hunt for special antiques, playing Bridge, arranging flowers, spending time at Boone Lake with family and friends, being with her family no matter how far she had to travel to see them, and sharing special moments with her beloved grandchildren. Betty was a caregiver her entire life, always putting others before herself. Betty’s legacy is a family who all love each other unconditionally, as she loved them.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Ellen Powers

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Mary Ellen Powers, 90, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, Va. She was a lifelong resident of the Big Stone Gap area. She worked at the former Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. Mary was a member of the former Ayers Chapel Church, Big Stone Gap. She loved to read and crochet.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Karen Ramey

BIG STONE GAP, VA – Karen Denise Ramey, 47, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home. She was a member of the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to travel especially to see her family. She adored her extended family, church family and friends. She loved reading books and listening to music. She was a 1995 graduate of Appalachia High School. Karen never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Nonprofit continues to accept donations for Rogersville 4th of July fireworks

ROGERSVILLE — The local Rogersville nonprofit Four Square, which will put on the Rogersville 4th of July fireworks show, is accepting donations. Dr. Blaine Jones, president of Four Square, said that they are working to put on a great show. They have also been in contact with Rogersville Park and Recreation Director Matthew Elkins, to see about coordinating something to go along with the show.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Margaret E. Houseright

YUMA, VA - Margaret Emogene Houseright, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Margaret was born in Scott County, VA on February 17, 1936, and was the daughter of the late William Enoch and Pearl (Fields) Houseright. In addition to her...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Madeline W. Murray

Mrs. Madeline W. Murray passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 92. Madeline was an “Appalachian Girl” through and through. Born in Madison Heights, VA (according to her, “the hills near Lynchburg”) during the Great Depression in 1930 to Ted and Gracie Cash Wooldridge, who along with all her siblings preceded her in death. She was a young bride who fell in love with a former Capitol police officer, Malcolm Kidwell Murray, who had returned from serving our country in the Army during WWII. They married in 1945 until Malcolm’s passing in November 1999.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Lee Guinn

FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Jimmy Lee Guinn, 77, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Family and friends are...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Honoring Eagles

Eight Scouts in the Wilderness Road District have achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the first quarter of 2022. Part of the Sequoyah Council BSA, the Wilderness Road District serves the Kingsport section of Sullivan...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

