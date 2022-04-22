TEFAP distribution changes locations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Kansas Veterans Community Partnership's resource fair event Saturday is going to be a drive-through event. "We've worked with Uptown Hutch to section off part of the south parking lot," said Raechel Manley with CKVCP. "We'll direct you through, kind of loop you through all of the booths. You'll have an opportunity to pause and talk to each booth in whatever amount of time you need. They'll set up an appointment if you need additional time. Pizza Ranch, being a major sponsor of this event, they will provide you with a voucher for a free meal."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO