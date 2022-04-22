ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

TEFAP distribution changes locations

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) commodity distribution is Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. There will be a...

Hutch Post

Soar Hire event today at Uptown Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening today at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the semiannual Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

CKVCP resource fair is drive-through Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Kansas Veterans Community Partnership's resource fair event Saturday is going to be a drive-through event. "We've worked with Uptown Hutch to section off part of the south parking lot," said Raechel Manley with CKVCP. "We'll direct you through, kind of loop you through all of the booths. You'll have an opportunity to pause and talk to each booth in whatever amount of time you need. They'll set up an appointment if you need additional time. Pizza Ranch, being a major sponsor of this event, they will provide you with a voucher for a free meal."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas toddler’s fearless attitude may have earned her a free meal from law enforcement. Demi Rall, 3, recently got ahold of her mother, Taylor Rall’s, cell phone. “We went out there, and she didn’t have the phone, but we went and checked and saw that she called dispatch,” said Taylor. […]
GOODLAND, KS
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Drug task force finds large amount of heroin at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects following work by the the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force. Officers served a search warrant in the 1900 block of SW Arrowhead Road in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A large amount of heroin was located inside the residence. Bradley L. Hanvy, 31, and Logan N. Martin, 28, both of Topeka, were arrested on requested charges of possession of an opiate with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

K-9 units help find missing Kansas man

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Monday, the Sedgwick County Government shared just how involved the Sedgwick County Emergency Management K-9 Search Team was in locating 44-year-old Jason Hinton, who was found dead after he went missing on Tuesday, April 6. According to the Facebook post, the K-9 search team was […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka cannabis raid causes concern for hemp advocate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The recent actions of the Topeka Police Department conducting a search warrant at a cannabis dispensary in Topeka have some marijuana advocates worried more police crackdowns may be on the way. KSNT 27 News spoke with Kelly Rippel, the co-founder of Kansans for Hemp and the founding president of Planted Association of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Special Topeka operation nets 57 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up for a two-day operation in Topeka and Shawnee County in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The operation focused on finding people with warrants, repeat offenders and checking on registered offenders’ reported status. To see the result of this operation, see the chart below: […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas agencies collaborate to fight drug crimes

NEWTON, Kan. —The Newton and North Newton Police Departments recently participated in a special operation that targeted major criminals, according to a report from the sheriff's office. This operation occurred in Wabaunsee County and over a 3-day span and officers made multiple arrests. In addition to the arrests, there...
NEWTON, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Oklahoma Supreme Court gives the green light to legalize marijuana, and inflation boosts Kansas tax collection predictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Supreme Court rules plans to fully legalize marijuana can proceed to the signature-gathering stage. The high court’s ruling paves the way for two more cannabis plans seeking voter approval. One of those plans would legalize, regulate, and tax the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The other would remove the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced for death of Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for the death of a Topeka woman in 2021. Kajun Daniel Brock pleaded guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of Shakeita Young in Topeka. On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

