This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 3,928 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 309 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Washington County stands at 491 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, Washington County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Washington County, KY 491 59 32,765 3,938 2 Trimble County, KY 452 39 25,564 2,208 3 Scott County, IN 446 106 33,096 7,858 4 Floyd County, IN 389 299 24,673 18,951 5 Harrison County, IN 348 138 27,234 10,815 6 Clark County, IN 342 396 26,896 31,119 7 Shelby County, KY 336 157 28,367 13,272 8 Henry County, KY 304 48 30,151 4,768 9 Jefferson County, KY 298 2,283 29,348 225,145 10 Spencer County, KY 296 54 29,174 5,323 11 Bullitt County, KY 267 212 26,993 21,450 12 Oldham County, KY 210 137 27,997 18,303

