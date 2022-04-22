This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 18,168 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 299 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Salem County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Salem County stands at 388 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, Salem County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Salem County, NJ 388 246 22,700 14,377 2 Camden County, NJ 354 1,798 24,934 126,509 3 Delaware County, PA 331 1,868 19,636 110,653 4 Gloucester County, NJ 329 958 24,096 70,085 5 Philadelphia County, PA 323 5,085 19,738 310,971 6 Bucks County, PA 302 1,889 19,765 123,799 7 Montgomery County, PA 282 2,313 18,707 153,640 8 Burlington County, NJ 269 1,201 23,117 103,186 9 New Castle County, DE 253 1,407 26,558 147,434 10 Cecil County, MD 252 258 15,148 15,529 11 Chester County, PA 221 1,145 17,880 92,470

