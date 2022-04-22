3 Spartanburg entrepreneurs to watch and their visions for the Hub City food scene

These businesses may be the next big thing on the Spartanburg food scene thanks to a little help from a local program for entrepreneurs.

Start:Me Spartanburg provides mentorship for entrepreneurs with a connection to the city's Northside, whether they're a resident, work or worship in the neighborhood or wish to start a business there.

The current group will be graduating May 7. The class includes several chefs, who are currently selling in the Spartanburg area and hope to grow their businesses.

Here are a few local food businesses that will be expanding soon:

The Pink Door

Kendra Beatty of The Pink Door has been creating vibrant sweets for Spartanburg since 2017.

"It started when I needed party favors for my mother's birthday party. I like to say I went to YouTube University and graduated overnight. The next day I went and got all the supplies I needed," Beatty said. "A little trial and error later, it evolved into a small business."

Beatty currently offers custom, edible party favors in the form of gourmet popcorn, candy apples and other candied fruits, which she makes in her home. She also sells her treats at events. She can be contacted for both of her services through her Instagram or by phone at 864-804-1107.

Her strawberry shortcake popcorn and traditional red candy apples are among her biggest sellers.

"One of the most popular with kids is my sour apple," Beatty said. "It's sour on the outside and sweet on the inside and they come in different flavors and colors."

Beatty's goal to grow her business is to get a dessert truck or trailer.

Seed Thyme & Harvest

Jamir and Diandra Nicholson started their journey as vegans after a harrowing health scare.

"Jamir got sick in December 2020. He had some issues with his gallbladder and it just went from bad to worse. We thought we were going to lose him," Diandra said.

When the time came for Jamir to leave the hospital, the couple knew things had to change. They changed their diets and went completely plant-based in February 2021, inspired by vegan food influencer Tabitha Brown.

"We dropped meat, dairy, all animal products and three months into the lifestyle, his doctor gave him a clean bill of health," Diandra said.

Jamir and Diandra hope their business, Seed Thyme & Harvest, will help make healthy, plant-based eating more accessible to the Northside and the rest of Spartanburg. Seed Thyme & Harvest offers both catering and meal prep delivery. Their pre-made meals can be purchased on Wednesdays for $10 each and hot and ready meals can be purchased from them on Thursdays. Menus are posted weekly and orders are taken on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Some of their more popular items include the Seed Thyme "Meet"loaf, their special recipe Seed Thyme sauce, and their breakfast burger. They also make dishes like Buffalo chic'n ranch flatbread pizzas, Caribbean be'ef and spicy jerk cabbage, and black bean veggie lasagna and come out with new recipes almost weekly.

The Nicholsons hope to procure a food truck in the next six months and hope to one day expand even further into an outdoor food court.

"We want to come up with something like that that's purely plant-based," Jamir said.

DeeDee's Baked

When DeeDee Cantrell learned to make her chicken pies in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she didn't know it was going to grow into a bakery.

"We were in a church up in Winston-Salem and they made a lot of chicken pies for fundraisers. The Moravians are in Winston-Salem and (the pies are) kind of a tradition there," Cantrell said. Cantrell, who was already selling cheesecakes, began selling chicken pies as well when she learned how to make them.

Cantrell, a teacher in Spartanburg District Two, now sells the Moravian chicken pies and cheesecakes, as well as cakes, cupcakes, tiramisu and other sweet treats to her friends and family. Recently, DeeDee and her husband Stephen decided to take the leap and officially start a bakery, and formed an LLC.

"This will be my next career whenever I'm retired from teaching," DeeDee said. "It's already almost a full time business because I'm teaching all day and coming home and baking most of the evening."

Her most popular cheesecakes, which she makes in personal 4 inch or regular 9 inch sizes, are the plain with strawberry topping, the lemon blueberry, and the turtle. Her rotating menu is available on her website .

The next big move for DeeDee's Baked is securing a commissary kitchen and a retail license so she can sell Hub City Farmers Market this summer and hopefully in some retail establishments in the next year.

