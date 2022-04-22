ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Plane crashes in Georgia General Mills parking lot, 2 possibly killed

By Nexstar Media Wire, J.J. Bullock
 3 days ago

COVINGTON, Ga. ( NewsNation ) — Two people may be dead after an unidentified plane crashed into the parking lot of a General Mills facility in Covington, Georgia Thursday, according to police.

Investigators cautioned it was too early to be sure how many people were on the plane when it crashed, but they believe there were two victims, and one of them has potentially been identified. Police did not share the person’s name.

The FAA said the plane crashed around 7:05 p.m. into trailers on General Mills’ property, but the plant was not damaged. Witnesses told police the plane was having a problem and made a sudden turn to the northeast after it took off before “immediately” coming down.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Officials are still unsure if the plane was taking off from or trying to land at a nearby airport.

