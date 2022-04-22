This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 5,601 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 197 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Adams County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Adams County stands at 253 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, Adams County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Adams County, CO 253 1,257 26,619 132,329 2 Jefferson County, CO 232 1,326 21,626 123,362 3 Denver County, CO 185 1,284 24,538 170,150 4 Arapahoe County, CO 180 1,148 23,733 151,104 5 Broomfield County, CO 169 112 20,259 13,395 6 Elbert County, CO 147 37 18,933 4,764 7 Clear Creek County, CO 128 12 16,601 1,557 8 Douglas County, CO 122 401 23,683 77,826 9 Park County, CO 115 20 16,260 2,828 10 Gilpin County, CO 68 4 16,036 950

