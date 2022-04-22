This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 6,566 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 327 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 501 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, Madison County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Madison County, IN 501 649 25,250 32,700 2 Brown County, IN 412 62 17,214 2,588 3 Morgan County, IN 410 286 23,601 16,456 4 Shelby County, IN 410 182 30,629 13,599 5 Johnson County, IN 404 613 27,906 42,296 6 Hancock County, IN 349 258 28,014 20,683 7 Hendricks County, IN 344 554 25,319 40,749 8 Putnam County, IN 343 129 24,830 9,326 9 Marion County, IN 317 2,990 23,840 225,177 10 Boone County, IN 285 183 23,700 15,244 11 Hamilton County, IN 209 660 25,935 81,980

