This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 8,282 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 295 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Monroe County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Monroe County stands at 374 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the St. Louis metro area, Monroe County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Monroe County, IL 374 127 27,988 9,498 2 Franklin County, MO 359 369 24,894 25,586 3 St. Louis County, MO 332 3,312 22,182 221,528 4 Jersey County, IL 326 72 28,257 6,236 5 Macoupin County, IL 311 142 27,975 12,790 6 Warren County, MO 301 102 23,980 8,131 7 Clinton County, IL 300 113 31,814 11,971 8 Madison County, IL 297 790 26,527 70,474 9 Jefferson County, MO 291 649 24,115 53,849 10 St. Clair County, IL 277 729 24,196 63,747 11 St. Louis City, MO 249 776 18,187 56,611 12 Lincoln County, MO 247 137 27,115 15,066 13 St. Charles County, MO 238 928 24,104 94,002 14 Bond County, IL 185 31 25,927 4,333 15 Calhoun County, IL 103 5 31,330 1,522

