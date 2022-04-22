This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 15,819 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 274 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meriwether County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Meriwether County stands at 682 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area, Meriwether County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Meriwether County, GA 682 144 21,105 4,456 2 Butts County, GA 648 154 27,221 6,465 3 Spalding County, GA 640 414 24,453 15,826 4 Lamar County, GA 605 112 26,133 4,838 5 Haralson County, GA 584 169 18,649 5,400 6 Pickens County, GA 532 164 26,930 8,303 7 Pike County, GA 531 96 30,091 5,441 8 Jasper County, GA 515 71 22,671 3,125 9 Walton County, GA 479 432 24,236 21,844 10 Heard County, GA 445 52 18,541 2,165 11 Bartow County, GA 428 443 28,154 29,173 12 Newton County, GA 426 454 23,094 24,594 13 Dawson County, GA 423 101 28,733 6,856 14 Carroll County, GA 390 453 20,421 23,693 15 Morgan County, GA 367 67 24,798 4,522 16 Rockdale County, GA 358 319 20,788 18,504 17 Clayton County, GA 346 963 22,943 63,935 18 Coweta County, GA 344 484 23,439 32,935 19 Barrow County, GA 326 251 28,450 21,874 20 Henry County, GA 306 678 26,123 57,813 21 Fayette County, GA 286 318 20,147 22,437 22 Douglas County, GA 279 396 24,571 34,852 23 Paulding County, GA 275 428 24,394 38,016 24 Cherokee County, GA 257 621 26,072 63,070 25 Cobb County, GA 239 1,780 23,372 174,131 26 DeKalb County, GA 230 1,708 20,103 149,401 27 Fulton County, GA 224 2,289 21,301 217,673 28 Gwinnett County, GA 207 1,865 23,057 208,047 29 Forsyth County, GA 179 393 24,837 54,611

