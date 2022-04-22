This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 10,882 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 177 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warren County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Warren County stands at 390 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, Warren County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Warren County, VA 390 154 21,724 8,570 2 Culpeper County, VA 295 149 22,513 11,358 3 Clarke County, VA 292 42 18,239 2,620 4 Prince George's County, MD 236 2,141 18,890 171,180 5 Jefferson County, WV 231 130 25,346 14,239 6 Spotsylvania County, VA 227 298 20,534 26,984 7 Charles County, MD 223 351 17,830 28,112 8 Frederick County, MD 209 519 18,434 45,804 9 Fauquier County, VA 204 141 18,897 13,061 10 Montgomery County, MD 195 2,032 16,304 169,580 11 District of Columbia District, DC 195 1,333 20,420 139,772 12 Fairfax City, VA 176 42 8,326 1,987 13 Manassas City, VA 169 70 22,020 9,129 14 Prince William County, VA 161 737 20,917 95,536 15 Manassas Park City, VA 158 26 22,889 3,759 16 Calvert County, MD 158 144 12,252 11,159 17 Fredericksburg City, VA 148 42 18,676 5,317 18 Arlington County, VA 139 322 18,486 42,852 19 Rappahannock County, VA 136 10 13,803 1,012 20 Fairfax County, VA 126 1,442 15,642 178,867 21 Stafford County, VA 122 175 21,120 30,415 22 Alexandria City, VA 119 187 19,764 30,932 23 Falls Church City, VA 114 16 14,630 2,058 24 Loudoun County, VA 98 379 17,859 68,782

