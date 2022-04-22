This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 79,610 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 398 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bronx County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bronx County stands at 538 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, Bronx County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Bronx County, NY 538 7,733 28,509 409,920 2 Queens County, NY 516 11,853 28,162 647,304 3 Ocean County, NJ 495 2,928 27,613 163,450 4 Kings County, NY 492 12,797 27,147 706,019 5 Richmond County, NY 489 2,318 35,338 167,539 6 Passaic County, NJ 463 2,334 28,933 145,834 7 Essex County, NJ 454 3,600 27,095 215,010 8 Union County, NJ 426 2,355 26,441 146,237 9 Hudson County, NJ 407 2,722 25,947 173,491 10 Bergen County, NJ 369 3,435 24,479 227,654 11 Monmouth County, NJ 348 2,168 26,647 166,117 12 Middlesex County, NJ 347 2,865 23,671 195,685 13 New York County,, NY 333 5,442 26,067 425,539 14 Sussex County, NJ 332 473 24,072 34,254 15 Morris County, NJ 310 1,532 24,351 120,385 16 Orange County, NY 302 1,143 29,493 111,550 17 Somerset County, NJ 294 972 20,832 68,781 18 Suffolk County, NY 294 4,369 28,967 430,998 19 Nassau County, NY 282 3,826 30,195 409,609 20 Westchester County, NY 280 2,708 26,323 255,017 21 Rockland County, NY 275 891 28,859 93,413 22 Dutchess County, NY 223 655 22,005 64,672 23 Hunterdon County, NJ 220 275 19,929 24,921 24 Pike County, PA 171 95 18,493 10,263 25 Putnam County, NY 122 121 24,206 23,981

