ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Missouri's offense struggles in loss to No. 22 LSU

By Tanner Ludwig
inForney.com
inForney.com
 2 days ago

No. 22 LSU quieted Missouri baseball’s offense in a 5-3 victory Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ma’Khail Hilliard pitched a gem, allowing two runs on seven hits in a career-high seven innings. While Missouri’s offense was struggling, Spencer Miles found mixed success pitching. Miles was good for...

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball takes Game 3 to sweep Missouri

It was a busy day in Baton Rouge on Saturday as the LSU Tigers were looking for a series sweep of Missouri, and they got it with an 8-6 win in Game 3. Samuel Dutton got the start on the mound, but after a first-inning error, Missouri hit a two-run home run to take an early 2-0 lead. Dutton had his shortest outing of the year as he was pulled from the game after pitching only 1.2 innings while allowing three hits, two runs and one walk with one strikeout.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 21 LSU picks up huge road win against No. 13 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (29-16, 9-7 SEC) picked up a huge win on the road against No. 13 Georgia (36-10, 9-7 SEC) 8-1 on Friday, April 22 from Jack Turner Stadium in Athens. The Tigers scored eight runs on 12 hits while committing no errors, striking out...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

No. 3 Arkansas baseball at Texas A&M: Live score updates from Razorbacks' SEC road trip

No. 3 Arkansas baseball is hitting the road to take on Texas A&M in a three-game series starting Friday. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. CT (SECN+). The Razorbacks lost Game 1 on Friday 2-1 The Razorbacks (30-8, 11-5 SEC) are coming off their first sweep of LSU since 2011. Arkansas bounced back in the series last weekend after a rare SEC series loss to Florida the weekend before.  ...
FORT SMITH, AR
WGNO

LSU Baseball clinches series vs Missouri with walk-off win

Denham Springs product Cade Doughty hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to clinch a 4-3 win and the series victory for the LSU Tigers on Friday night. Previously, LSU produced all of its (3) runs via solo home runs — Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert & Tyler McManus. Starting pitcher […]
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M takes Game 1 from Arkansas in pitchers’ duel

Texas A&M was only better than Arkansas in one inning on Friday. It was enough, though, as the Aggies took Game 1 of the three-game set over the No. 6 Razorbacks, 2-1. Texas A&M scored its first run in the fourth after a fielding error by Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace allowed the first Aggies batter of the frame to reach and take second on an errant throw. Two batters later, Troy Klaunch singled him home. Three batters after that, a bases-loaded walk gave the Aggies their max runs for the game. Arkansas starter Connor Noland was good other than in that one frame. He worked six innings and only gave up two hits and three walks. Both hits came in the fourth and two of the three walks did, as well. The Diamond Hogs pulled one back in the sixth on an RBI single from Michael Turner. But Jalen Battles struck out with a runner on third to end Arkansas’ threat. The teams play Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. List Know Your Enemy: Hogs vs. Aggies preview with Aggies Wire's Joey Ickes
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#College Baseball#Tre Morgan
KBTX.com

Aggies take series opener from No. 3 Arkansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat No. 3 Arkansas 2-1 Friday night in the opening game of a three game series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies have now won eight of their last ten games and snapped the Razorbacks’ seven game winning streak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KTAL

Louisiana Tech evens series with Middle Tennessee

RUSTON, La. (Louisiana Tech) – Louisiana Tech defeats Middle Tennessee 4-2 in game two Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. LA Tech (28-12, 12-5 C-USA) takes game two over Middle Tennessee (20-17, 10-7 C-USA) behind eight strong innings from Ryan Jennings and a multi-hit day from Thaxton Berch in his first career start.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KTAL

Louisiana Tech holds first Spring Game under Head Coach Sonny Cumbie

RUSTON, La. (Louisiana Tech) – The up-tempo nature of the LA Tech offense outpaced the defense to the tune of a 41-20 tally determined by a special scoring system for the 2022 Spring Game presented by Origin Bank. Tech wrapped up their 15-practice slate for the Spring in front...
RUSTON, LA
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy