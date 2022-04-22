ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Norse Projects Looks to High Summer With "Sommerhus" Editorial

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish label Norse Projects has unveiled the second installment of its OFF-GRID campaign, this time heading to the “Sommerhus.” The collection is inspired on the Danish tradition of...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

New Balance Shares Updated Colorways for Its "327" Sneaker

New Balance and its classic “327” sneaker line has dropped several new colorways for Spring/Summer 2022. To ‘reshape classic design elements,’ the brand has updated its ‘70s style shoe with soft shades of pink, olive and mustard. Highlights of the new drop include white leather and olive green suede, white leather and burnt orange, and white leather and navy blue. On each shoe, the white leather is perforated with pin-size holes and incorporates a distinct color contrast for the enlarged “N” logo.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

And wander Drops Rain-Resistant Apparel and Outdoor Equipment

Following its collaborative running collection with District Vision, and wander is dropping a series of outdoor apparel and equipment on HBX ahead of an action-packed summer. Comprising backpacks, an umbrella, a chair, jackets, T-shirts, and more, the Tokyo-based brand’s all-rounded range is dedicated to the avid explorers. Leading the latest lineup are three styles of water-repellent outerwear, including the off-white Breath Rip Jacket with mesh pockets on the chest and arm, the navy Breath Rip Pullover Jacket with a front mesh pouch, and the navy 3-layer ultralight Rain Jacket coated with PU to shield wearers from the rain. Another standout piece is the Cordura Cotton Rip Shirt with stitch details. Other apparel items include the 3L UL Rain Pants in light gray, the black Pertex Wind T-shirt, and more technical styles of pants and tops.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Bene Culture Delivers Drop 1 of its SS22 Collection

Young British label Bene Culture has released the first wave of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, offering a range of unisex casualwear pieces. Enlisting a group of friends to ideate, style, and shoot the collection including designer Charlie Soffe as co-creator and Joshua Sneade as the lookbook photographer, the collection exudes a calm and youthful energy with loud graphics and brand iconography printed across soft-toned silhouettes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Gear Up for Summer With NEEDLES and BEAMS' Bespoke Shorts Capsule

Now that the Spring season has settled in and Summer is quickly approaching, the time of the year when puffy jackets, long trench coats and snow pants are no longer required has arrived. Thankfully NEEDLES and BEAMS have joined forces to spruce up our warm-weather wardrobes by collaborating on a bespoke shorts collection.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norse Projects#Gallery#Sommerhus#Danish#Tencel#Organic Twill#Gentle Fullness
hypebeast.com

RECOUTURE and atmos Return to Deconstruct the adidas Originals Superstar

RECOUTURE is getting ready to drop its latest collab with atmos and. Originals. Like last year’s FORUM LOW, this take on the SUPERSTAR strays from Shun Hirose’s outsole revitalization and focuses on the uppers. Using the tonal shades of, beige, gray, and white make their way in patchwork...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

UNDERCOVER Taps Painter UC EAST for Latest MADSTORE Capsule

Originally conceptualized in 2013 as a shop within a shop housed in the PARCO department store in Shibuya, MADSTORE by UNDERCOVER has looked to explore the brand’s dark pop world with more casual-minded pieces over the past decade. Following its collaboration with CYDERHOUSE last winter, MADSTORE now taps up-and-coming painter UC EAST for a new joint series.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

LMC SS22 Brings Water-Repellent Bags and Embellished Spring Wares

Short for “Lost Management Cities,” the Korean imprint LMC has dropped its Spring/Summer 2022 collection on HBX in a series of outerwear, sweatshirts, technical bags, and more. Leading the latest lineup is the navy Janus Wool Varsity jacket with cow leather sleeves and two leather-trimmed side pockets. The...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD and Clarks Originals Link For Second Footwear Collaboration

Following footwear collaborations with the likes of thisisneverthat, C.P. Company, HIDDEN.NY, and MAGIC STICK earlier this year, Clarks Originals continues the modern revival of its two iconic Desert Trek and Wallabee silhouettes with a debut collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD. Shinsuke Takizawa, founder of NEIGHBORHOOD, revealed the two unreleased designs through his Instagram, giving his followers a first look at the tonal dark grey pairs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

UNIQLO Teases New Collaboration With Marni

UNIQLO has established itself as a popular apparel destination that serves all of your essential needs — especially the quality crew tees that cost less than a Sweetgreen salad — but if there’s one element of the brand that draws the most attention, it is its collaborations catalog. In recent memory, the Japanese chain teamed up with Final Fantasy and JW Anderson for joint collections, and now it’s tapping Marni for a new team-up this Spring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Salehe Bembury Delivers Stealthy New Balance 574 YURT

Salehe Bembury is revisiting the New Balance 574 YURT following last week’s trio of iterations, this time dousing the striking silhouette in a more subtle “Black/Team Royal” colorway. Despite being named after New Balance’s epochal 574, the YURT borrows very little aesthetically. The uppers arrive covered in...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Goodhood Gives Stepney Workers Club’s S-Strike Polka Dot Treatment

After linking with the likes of Dr. Martens, Folk and, most recently, Sun Buddies, London-based retailer Goodhood returns this season alongside Stepney Workers Club to deliver a tasteful tweak on the latter’s SWC S-Strike silhouette. No strangers to collaborations themselves, SWC — who teamed up with Agaric Fly for...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Its Jordan Luka 1

Luka Dončić made his way back into the Dallas Mavericks rotation for game 4 against the Utah Jazz, and his return was quite electrifying as he finally debuted his anticipated Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe. In tandem with this, Jordan Brand officially unveiled the Slovenian superstar’s kicks and communicated all of his special design features.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Sling Into a Game of 'Connect 4' With Marvel's New 'Spider-Man' Edition of the Classic Board Game

Hasbro has just given its classic Connect 4 board game a Spider-Man makeover. Teaming up with Marvel, this new special edition takes the original 1974 two-player vertical checkers game by Milton Bradley and gives it a superhero twist. Not only has the board been given a full blue and red paint job but each of the chips has been reimaged to replicate a game between Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
HOBBIES
hypebeast.com

RHUDE Drops SS22 'Monaco With God's Help' Ready-To-Wear

Following the reveal of its Spring/Summer 2022 “Monaco with God’s Help” collection on the runway last year, RHUDE is dropping the season’s ready-to-wear pieces on HBX. Said to be founder Rhuigi Villaseñor’s imagination of youth in a post-pandemic life, the collection explores modern luxury’s shift to “informal formality” and features relaxed silhouettes. Leading the lineup is the Graphic Rayon Shirt adorned with sports car graphics. Four styles of beach-friendly Logo Shorts are offered in Hunter Green/Creme, Navy, Maroon and Black colorways. The Twill Cargo Pants and Sweatpants with yellow waist drawstrings round off the range.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy