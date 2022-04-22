Big Rapids residents voice concerns over MDOT lane changes

Big Rapids residents ask questions and MDOT representative Del Kirby provides answers during the public input session regarding proposed lane reconfigurations in the city. (Pioneer photos/Cathie Crew)

BIG RAPIDS — Representatives from the Michigan Department of Transportation hosted a public input session regarding lane reconfigurations in Big Rapids this week.

During a brief introduction of the project, Del Kirby, manager of the MDOT Cadillac Transportation Service Center, provided information on each of the three locations where lane reconfigurations were planned — State Street from south of Maple Street to Waterloo Street; Maple Street from west of Stewart Street to the end of the Muskegon River Bridge; and Third Avenue from north of Colburn to the Sunoco station driveway.

The reconfiguration will reduce the existing four lanes to three, with two traffic lanes and a center turn lane.

Kirby explained that when the roads were put in, prior to the construction of the freeway, the idea was to push as much traffic through town as quickly as possible because it was the main thoroughfare for people traveling through to other places.

“Since the freeway has been built, Big Rapids and Ferris State University have become more of a destination than a pass-through to someplace else,” he said. “It has become where people want to work and live, to walk around, and you have a lot of pieces of the city that have become very vibrant.

“There have been concerns expressed about certain locations in the city, and we wanted to try to address those concerns,” he added.

In looking at the intersection of State Street and Maple Avenue, it was determined that the traffic splits almost evenly between those turning onto Maple Avenue and those going straight through, Kirby said.

The reconfiguration would make the northbound outside lane a designated right turn lane and continuing north, the current northbound lane would be closed off. There would be a left turn center lane at Maple Street and one traffic lane going in either direction moving north from the Maple Street intersection.

On Maple Street south of Warren Avenue, the three lane section that begins at Warren Avenue would be extended to the end of the Muskegon River bridge, Kirby said, with the four lane picking back up again just before the Curries Amoco station.

“Right now, west bound Maple merges from two lanes to one lane near Stewart, where there also happens to be a west bound to south bound turn because Stewart is a one-way street,” he said. “There is a cluster of crashes there. With the addition of a center turn lane, Stewart becomes a lot easier to traverse.

“We want to keep the signal at Third Street and Maple as a double turn because at peak times it is just over the volume threshold for traffic,” he added.

On Third Avenue, at Colburn the southbound outside lane would become the through lane, the southbound inside lane would become a designated left turn lane and south of the intersection it would go from the existing four lanes to three lanes, Kirby said. Where it currently transitions from two to four lanes, it will transition from two to three lanes and will continue to have the center turn lane so that when traveling south a left turn can be made without fear of being rear-ended, he added.

“We looked at crash data and traffic volumes in these locations, and we looked at the community as a whole,” Kirby said. “With the resurfacing of some major state trunk lines in the city in 2023, we thought now was the right time to look at some of these possible reconfigurations and try them out. If there is something you just can’t live with or if there is something you don’t want, we can go back to the original configuration.”

ADDRESSING CONCERNS

Some in attendance expressed concerns that having only one lane in each direction would make it more difficult to merge into traffic from the side streets, stating that it is already difficult during peak traffic times.

One person suggested that if you put all the traffic into one lane, people will become more daring in trying to squeeze in line by increasing their speed, resulting in even more accidents.

Kirby said according to the traffic studies that have been done, even if the traffic on those streets was doubled, it would still be under the volume for four lanes.

“Three lanes can carry the traffic volume,” he said. “The trouble with four lanes is that it creates a situation where, because the traffic is low, people think they can use the inside lane as a passing lane. Because the speeds are higher, it creates a situation where pedestrians trying to cross the street are in a dangerous situation. This will actually force drivers to slow down.”

Another attendee stated that shifting the traffic turning left off Third Street onto Maple Street sooner than what they already do will only make matters worse because people don’t pay attention and it is already an issue in that area.

“One thing we have noticed is that people coming around the signal (at Third Avenue) use the extra lane for passing and they speed up and jockey around until they get to the lane reduction at Stewart,” Kirby said. “Carrying the three lanes up until we are a block and a half from the signal, they will know they need to transition instead of using it for passing and jockeying so much.”

Employees of the Community Mental Health facility and New Journey Clubhouse, located on Third Avenue, said they agreed with the proposed lane changes on Third Avenue, in particular, because the lack of sidewalks is a real concern, and the new configuration would provide more safety for their clients.

Kirby said the reconfiguration of lanes on Third Avenue will benefit those trying to access the community mental health services building, many of which are on foot, making it easier for them and for students in that area to cross the street.

“Right now, with the four lanes, you have to choose a gap (in traffic) that will get you all the way across in one swoop,” he said. “With the change you will be able to cross a single lane, and then be in the center lane with a low volume of traffic and wait for a gap in the opposite lane.”

He added the current configuration stymies the possibility of putting in sidewalks or bike lanes, but with the new configuration, there would be room for that, if the city decided to go forward with it.

PILOT PROGRAM TO LAST A YEAR

Kirby told those in attendance that guidelines from the Federal Highway Administration for what reconfiguration from four lanes to three lanes can do for a community state that overall crashes are reduced by 40%, especially rear-end crashes, and reducing lanes results in slower speeds.

He explained that this would be a pilot program that would last from August 2022 to July 2023, during which time studies will be conducted to assess the success of the project.

“We will be looking at crash data and what traffic pattern changes there are,” he said. “We will be looking for input from schools and mental health services for any changes in foot traffic. We will look to the city staff for any complaints, concerns, or positive feedback about the project. And we will be looking at the impact on speeds on these pieces to see where they land.

“I am super enthused about this, but don’t take my enthusiasm as meaning we are going to do whatever we want,” he continued. “We are looking for guidance from the community and want to make sure you have a chance to provide input and that we have concurrence from the community before we do it.”

If the city commission supports doing the pilot program, they will get the final engineering approval in June or July and lay down the new lane configurations before the start of the next school year to give drivers time to get used to them before students return to school, he said.

A final determination as to whether the city wants the changes to be made permanent will be made prior to the resurfacing of the major trunklines in the city, which will begin in June 2023, wrapping up around August 2023, he said.