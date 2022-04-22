ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids firefighters honored for life-saving efforts

By Cathie Crew
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JeJV_0fGt6fm100
Captain Sean Wethington 9right) of the Big Rapids Fire Department presented the Life Saving Award to Firefighters Bethany Hamilton (center) and Cosme Monsivais (left) for heroic actions taken to save the life of an individual during an apartment fire on the Ferris State University campus in January 2021. (Pioneer photo/Cathie Crew)

BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids firefighters Bethany Hamilton and Cosme Monsivais were presented with the Life Saving Award for their efforts in saving a person from an apartment fire last year.

Captain Sean Wethington, who was the incident commander on the day of the event, presented the two firefighters with the award during the city commission meeting this week.

“On behalf of the city of Big Rapids, the Big Rapids Fire Department and the incident commander that day, I am proud to stand before you all to recognize their heroic actions,” Wethington said. “Firefighter Hamilton and Firefighter Monsivais truly lived the department motto that day — ‘Dedicated to service, Committed to excellence.’ The citizens of Big Rapids and the surrounding community can continue to sleep peacefully at night knowing that men and women like Hamilton and Monsivais continue to answer the call.”

Wethington told those in attendance that, in January 2021, city fire crews were dispatched to a report of smoke in an apartment on the Ferris State University campus.  While en route, crews were updated that flames could be seen in the kitchen of the apartment and someone was heard screaming from inside.

When he arrived on the scene, Wethington said, he noted heavy smoke coming from the structure and directed Engine 2 with Hamilton and Monsivais to "pull hose and prepare for fire attack and primary search."

Hamilton and Monsivais, without hesitation, made entry into the apartment where they encountered pre-flashover conditions, including high heat, flames stretching across the ceiling and smoke banked down to the floor creating zero visibility, he continued.

“Mosivais’ quick water application allowed Hamilton to break off from fire attack and perform a primary search without the protection of a hose line,” Wethington said.

Hamilton radioed command that a victim had been located outside the bathroom. She removed the victim from the apartment, passing the victim to the first responders outside for medical care, and then returned to the structure to complete a search for other possible victims.

Finding no other victims, she then resumed her efforts assisting Monsivais with fire attack.

“Hamilton and Monsivais completed tasks that day that under normal situations are completed by two or more firefighters,” Wethington said. “Both members disregarded their own personal safety to bravely, and without hesitation, execute the duties assigned to them. Because of their actions on that day, the victim was located and removed in less than 10 minutes after the initial dispatch giving the victim the absolute best chance for survival.”

Several Big Rapids Fire Department personnel were in attendance during the awards presentation, along with family and friends.






