This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,701 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 215 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Portsmouth, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Portsmouth stands at 342 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, Portsmouth ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Portsmouth City, VA 342 326 21,940 20,911 2 Suffolk City, VA 335 299 21,016 18,738 3 Mathews County, VA 318 28 16,428 1,445 4 Isle of Wight County, VA 316 115 20,026 7,284 5 Gloucester County, VA 277 103 19,695 7,319 6 Poquoson City, VA 249 30 19,503 2,348 7 Hampton City, VA 240 326 20,517 27,818 8 Newport News City, VA 220 396 20,168 36,331 9 Chesapeake City, VA 206 491 21,079 50,129 10 Norfolk City, VA 192 472 17,227 42,308 11 Virginia Beach City, VA 181 816 19,942 89,766 12 Gates County, NC 164 19 16,414 1,898 13 James City County, VA 160 119 20,127 14,925 14 York County, VA 158 107 14,592 9,862 15 Williamsburg City, VA 149 22 11,969 1,770 16 Currituck County, NC 124 32 19,356 4,993

