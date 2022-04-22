This Is the County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 3,376 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 263 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Colonial Heights, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Colonial Heights stands at 546 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Richmond metro area, Colonial Heights ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Colonial Heights City, VA 546 96 27,591 4,854 2 Hopewell City, VA 531 119 27,258 6,108 3 Amelia County, VA 467 60 20,523 2,638 4 Petersburg City, VA 434 138 26,019 8,281 5 Charles City County, VA 386 27 16,555 1,158 6 Sussex County, VA 357 41 21,113 2,425 7 Dinwiddie County, VA 314 89 18,836 5,332 8 Henrico County, VA 284 924 19,988 65,090 9 Caroline County, VA 278 84 22,648 6,836 10 Hanover County, VA 268 280 20,890 21,819 11 King William County, VA 236 39 22,410 3,697 12 Goochland County, VA 231 52 17,899 4,024 13 Richmond City, VA 225 504 20,101 44,983 14 Chesterfield County, VA 223 756 21,551 73,154 15 Prince George County, VA 203 77 22,748 8,620 16 Powhatan County, VA 203 58 17,964 5,133 17 New Kent County, VA 152 32 22,002 4,643

