This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,460 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 210 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 300 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mille Lacs County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mille Lacs County stands at 443 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, Mille Lacs County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 20, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Mille Lacs County, MN 443 114 28,113 7,233 2 Isanti County, MN 300 117 25,884 10,088 3 Ramsey County, MN 246 1,333 23,024 124,674 4 Wright County, MN 230 305 27,559 36,583 5 Anoka County, MN 228 793 28,390 98,635 6 Chisago County, MN 219 120 26,550 14,530 7 Hennepin County, MN 209 2,576 24,314 300,397 8 Sherburne County, MN 194 181 29,249 27,269 9 Washington County, MN 189 479 26,485 67,092 10 Dakota County, MN 184 770 26,388 110,356 11 Le Sueur County, MN 182 51 23,160 6,481 12 Scott County, MN 181 260 28,075 40,251 13 Pierce County, WI 175 73 27,837 11,581 14 St. Croix County, WI 168 148 28,243 24,830 15 Sibley County, MN 161 24 23,605 3,520 16 Carver County, MN 116 116 26,607 26,718

