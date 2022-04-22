ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Tinted Moisturizers For Lightweight Coverage

By Kristen Adaway
 3 days ago

When the sun’s beaming and it feels like a sauna outside, it’s the perfect time to try out a simpler beauty routine with products that aren’t as heavy as you might normally wear. Trading out your favorite foundation for a tinted moisturizer is one simple swap you can make that won’t leave your skin feeling cakey or like your makeup is melting off your face.

Tinted moisturizers are lightweight, pigmented lotions that also provide sheer,  sometimes buildable coverage, giving a radiant look to your skin without using multiple products. Think of them as a less intense, lighter foundation that can be worn alone or as a base for the rest of your makeup routine.

They come in a variety of shades and often contain hydrating or beneficial ingredients like rose water, cucumber extract, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and even SPF protection .

If you have oily or acne-prone skin , you can even find moisturizers that are oil-free — such as The Lip Bar ’s — or those that give off a blurring effect to cover blemishes, like Fenty Beauty ’s. Whatever your skin care concerns and needs are, there’s a moisturizer that will work with you, not against you.

And to help you choose one that’s right for you, we reached out to makeup artists around the country to see what their favorite tinted moisturizers are that are perfect for warmer temperatures. Check out their picks below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

