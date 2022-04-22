ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Shoes For Standing All Day, According To A Podiatrist

By Kristen Adaway
What you wear on your feet can make all the difference in how comfortable you are throughout the day, especially if you’re on your feet all day.

Whether you have a job that requires you to stand for long periods of time or you’re gearing up to run (or walk ) in a marathon, you need durable shoes that will last and do all the heavy lifting. Dr. Chanel J. Perkins , a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas, explained that support is necessary to reduce stress, strain and fatigue on your feet.

“Many foot issues are encountered when there is not enough proper shoe support,” she said. “Common conditions I see are heel pain and arch pain, mainly diagnosed as plantar fasciitis. The plantar fascia ligament is found at the bottom of the foot and can become thickened and inflamed. This is the result of an overuse injury from standing or walking on hard surfaces without proper shoe support.”

There are a few things to look for when choosing a shoe that will be suitable for standing or long periods of time, including firm arch support, a roomy toe box and cushioning.

“When selecting a good shoe for standing, also look for a shoe that is stiffer and more supportive in the arch but has more flexibility in the forefoot. Check the heel height of the shoe and make sure it is low. This will allow for a more natural feel when walking and standing in the shoe,” Perkins said.

Below, you’ll find the best shoes for standing all day, all of which are recommended by Perkins. There’s a men’s and a women’s version for each pick.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

