ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: Hungary Defends Orbán’s Reelection

The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnTzb_0fGt3O8p00
Janos Kummer / Getty

The Other Threat to Democracy in Europe

Earlier this month, Viktor Orbán won his fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister. Orbán, Yasmeen Serhan wrote, “has overseen the steady destruction of his country’s democracy, transforming Hungary into what some scholars refer to as a ‘soft’ or ‘competitive’ autocracy, in which elections are held but the opposition’s ability to compete in them is severely undermined.” Outside election observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe concluded that the election was “marred by the absence of a level playing field,” Serhan explains, due to issues including a lack of campaign finance transparency and media bias.

On April 3, with a nearly record-breaking turnout, Hungarian voters gave Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance a fourth consecutive, two-thirds supermajority in the Hungarian National Assembly. Assessing the possible implications of the elections in Hungary, Yasmeen Serhan quoted an analyst calling Orbán’s government a “kleptocracy” and the headline claimed that we are a “threat to democracy in Europe.”

I beg to differ.

Our critics in the international, mainstream media have been hard at work trying to undermine the credibility of our elections. Their claims proved groundless.

Election observers and expert groups have confirmed that Hungary’s parliamentary elections were free and fair. Even the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe—whose observation mission faced criticism for the apparent biased composition of its delegates and its information sources—acknowledged that our system “provides an adequate basis for the conduct of democratic elections.”

They were not the only ones. Ordo Iuris, a Polish legal research group, noted that “the parliamentary elections met every international standard,” and T. Russell Nobile, a representative of U.S.-based Judicial Watch’s observation mission to Hungary, said that the elections went “smoothly and efficiently, maybe even more efficiently than in some U.S. states.”

OSCE may very well have been looking for election irregularity in the wrong place. They barely noted a major incident of alleged misuse of personal data of some one million voters by Péter Márki-Zay’s campaign and the shady financing behind it.

There is, however, a more pressing question: With a war raging on the EU’s eastern borders and a severe economic crisis banging on Europe’s door, why are journalists still so determined to beat the anti-Orbán drum at a time when unity is so critical?

Unlike our critics in the international arena, the majority of Hungarian voters —over 54 percent—clearly understood that, in the current regional and global climate, this is not the time for unqualified, untested leadership. On election day, Hungarian voters turned out in vast numbers—nearly 70 percent—to affirm Orbán and his government’s steady hand in navigating the troubled waters of contemporary international politics.

Contrary to what you might believe if you, like Ms. Serhan, only spoke to representatives of Soros-funded NGOs and the left-liberal echo chamber, Hungarian voters are not fools.

They chose Orbán’s alliance for two reasons: Firstly, the government’s long record of achievements, including job creation, tax cuts, family support measures, and wage increases. Based on the last 12 years, voters deemed Orbán the most capable candidate to stand up for them and defend Hungary’s national interests.

Secondly, the united opposition, led by a PM candidate who offended practically every group in Hungarian society during his campaign, failed to put forward a desirable alternative.

The outcome of Hungary’s parliamentary elections does not pose a threat to Europe’s democracy. In fact, it celebrates it.

It’s about time European journalists and decision-makers finally understood that.

Zoltán Kovács

Secretary of State for International Communication at the Prime Minister’s Office

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Trump’s Endorsements Might Be the GOP’s Kryptonite

The good thing about having a narcissistic sociopath as the de facto head of the Republican Party is that he thinks he’s on the ballot even if he isn’t technically on the presidential ballot. Donald Trump is using the 2022 midterms as a way to show himself as the kingmaker he believes he is, and this may be the best thing to happen to the Democrats since Trump helped elect two Democratic senators in the state of Georgia. Trump’s endorsements are a mess, chockablock with badly vetted people he knows from television. As Republican hopefuls go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring and beg for an endorsement, Trump continues to behave in his usual odd and chaotic way. Explaining to an adviser why he was weighing in on the Pennsylvania-senate primary, per the The Washington Post, Trump said, “I’m a gambler.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy’s Sloppy, Artless Lie

Almost all politicians lie, but only some are demonstrably liars. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is not only a demonstrable liar; he’s also a sloppy and inartful one. The clever dissembler knows that it’s wiser to sow doubt and confusion than to deny something outright—and that if you must deny it, be sure the denial can’t be definitively and humiliatingly debunked within hours. McCarthy broke both of those rules yesterday. In the morning, The New York Times published an article revealing how McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were furious at Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Orbán
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#European Union#International Politics#Ter#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy