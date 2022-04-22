ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short’s closes Downtown Iowa City location

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort’s Burger and Shine has closed its downtown Iowa City location, citing building issues. The Press-Citizen reports that the restaurant posted a sign on its front door this week saying that...

www.1630kcjj.com

Related
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
#Food Drink
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Casey’s Store is First of its Kind in the Area

Casey's just opened a new store in Iowa that's unlike any around it. Back in October of 2020, we told you that Casey's was getting a new look. They modernized their look with a new logo and dropped "General Store" from their name. Their online ordering, delivery, and curbside services have evolved recently too. Plus, they added new breakfast items last year that included burritos, bowls, and more. That's a lot of "new." Now, they've switched things up again.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Farmer fined $18,000 for creek contamination and fish kill

A northeast Iowa farmer who hauls and applies soil conditioner to farm fields was aware one of his storage pits might be leaking but filled it anyway with the conditioner last summer, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak led to extensive pollution of a nearby creek that feeds the Turkey River. […] The post Farmer fined $18,000 for creek contamination and fish kill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
104.5 KDAT

A Huge New Mural is in the Works in Downtown Cedar Rapids

A parkade in Downtown Cedar Rapids is being transformed into a work of art!. Yesterday afternoon (April 20th, 2022), work officially began on a new mural in Downtown Cedar Rapids. According to the press release from the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, an exterior wall on the parking ramp at 2nd Avenue and the 4th Street trail will soon be home to an impressive work of art by an award-winning duo called NEVERCREW. The two men traveled all the way to Cedar Rapids from Switzerland to do the project after winning a competitive bid. This will be their 6th piece of public art in North America.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

Davenport Hooters Girl up for Miss Hooters International

This year marks the 25th annual Miss Hooters Pageant. The 2022 Miss Hooters Road to Lake Tahoe needs you to cast your vote for your favorite Hooters Girl. Hooters' website says, "We can't crown a winner without you! The countdown to the biggest week in the Hooters universe has started, and you've got a seat at the judge's table. Your vote helps decide which Hooters Girls will advance to the final showdown in Lake Tahoe!"
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Casey’s opens new convenience store unique to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Casey’s opened a new store in Des Moines on Friday that is the first of its kind in the area. The 3,380 square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue offers pizza, drinks and the usual snacks you find at Casey’s, but without any gas pumps. Casey’s officials said it is designed without a gasoline pump island and is the first of its kind in the Des Moines metro.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was removed from the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon by firefighters, according to officials. At around 12:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of a person in the river, later determined to be near the corner of First Avenue and First Street West. Firefighters located the man, who was holding on to the concrete wall on the west side of the river. Firefighters positioned a secondary rescue crew at the Second Avenue bridge, and a boat rescue team that launched from the ramp downstream of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

