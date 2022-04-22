ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Task force to evaluate tax funds for immigration lawyers

Cover picture for the articleAdding to the 361 Illinois state government boards, commissions and task forces could be one looking at the cost of immigration lawyers. Senate Bill 3144 sets up a government task force to investigate the implementation of universal representation for covered individuals in immigration removal proceedings. It passed earlier this...

Maureen Curtin
3d ago

they keep using the word immigrants but believe the true word should be illegal. another reason I want to get the hell out of Illinois. my taxes are too high now and I'm sure they'll try to figure out a way to use tax money to support this.

