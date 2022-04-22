ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May 2022

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3bfB_0fGt1MRn00

Bad news for “Downton Abbey” fans. It’s your last chance to stream the historical drama on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in May, but nearly 40 are set to depart. That includes all six seasons of Julian Fellowes’ hit British series.

Other shows on the way out next month include all three seasons of both “StartUp,” the Crackle tech entrepreneurship crime show starring Adam Brody and the USA Network sci-fi drama “Colony.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQXge_0fGt1MRn00 The six seasons of "Downton Abbey" will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix as of May 31.  (Photo: PBS)

As for movies, some notable titles departing Netflix are the drone warfare-themed “Eye in the Sky” and Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Closer.” If horror is your thing, make sure to watch “Final Destination 3,” “Final Destination 5” and “The Final Destination,” as well as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” before May 31.

And TMNT fans should take note that “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” are all leaving at the end of the month as well.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

(Photo: HuffPost)

May 1

“Colony” (Seasons 1-3)

“Hoarders” (Season 11)

“WWII in HD” (Season 1)

May 3

“StartUp” (Seasons 1-3)

“The Clovehitch Killer”

May 12

“Eye in the Sky”

May 19

“Rosario Tijeras (Mexico):” Seasons 1-2

May 23

“Shot Caller”

May 31

“Battleship”

“Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same”

“Chloe”

“Closer”

“Coach Carter”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Downton Abbey” (Series 1-6)

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“Free Willy”

“Hairspray”

“Happy Endings” (Seasons 1-3)

“Happy Feet”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”

“New Year’s Eve”

“Sniper: Legacy”

“Stardust”

“Sucker Punch”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”

“The Blind Side”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Disaster Artist”

“The Final Destination”

“Top Gun”

“Wild Things”

“Zoolander”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Bill Burr
Person
Julian Fellowes
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Memphis Speaks Out After Shocking Relationship Comments Made By Hamza's Sister

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 unpacked a lot during its tell-all specials regarding the cast’s relationships (and exposed Gino for his continued bad behavior), though Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni didn’t get a real chance to discuss their story. Memphis left in the midst of the taping due to not feeling well, which left viewers with more big questions that the show couldn’t get to. Now, however, she’s speaking out on social media following some shocking comments made by Hamza’s sister concerning the couple’s relationship.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Usa Network#British#Tmnt#Streamline
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Netflix
shefinds

Fans Spotted A Huge Photoshop Fail In The New 'Kardashians' Promo Photo—Check It Out!

What’s more scandalous than one Kardashian at the center of another Photoshop scandal? All of the Kardashians! Six female members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have come under fire for the promo picture for their brand new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu’s Instagram page on Thursday, March 31st, as there seems to be something very off with the way they look!
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega now unrecognisable after dramatic transformation

Two years after her journey in the TLC series, without a doubt, 90 Day Fiancé’s Rose Vega has become one of the most iconic contestants of all time. Glowing up after a breakup, the 26-year-old contestant, who looks gorgeous as ever after attempted a long-distance relationship with none other than Big Ed.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy