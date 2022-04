Like many of you, I grew up on the Dallas Cowboys of the 1970’s & 80’s. Roger Staubach was possibly the best leader of an NFL team during that era and the #1 star of the team! On the Defensive side there were many great players but one of the other leaders of this team, although done unassumingly was Edward Lee Jones, nicknamed TOO TALL by most! TT is one of the greats of all time and standing 6 ft. 9 inches tall, the Cowboys drafted him #1 in the 1st round of the 1974 draft from Tennessee State. He played a total of 15 seasons NEVER missing a game, is the only player EVER to have recorded both over 100 sacks and over 100 batted down pass attempts in his career! He has over 120 sacks, 20 fumble recoveries, 4 interceptions, he went to 3 Super Bowls winning 1 in 1977! TT was an all-pro in 3 seasons & was a constant dominant force during his entire career! IT IS TIME HE IS ENTERED INTO BOTH THE RING OF HONOR & THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME!!!! It is now on Jerry Jones to add him to the ROH & lobby the voters of the HOF to have this man finally get his due! Fans, let’s let Jerry & sons know that this is an omission long overdue!

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO