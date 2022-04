The first annual Great Lakes Bay Junior Golf Championships will be held at Currie Golf Course's West Course in Midland on June 15. The 18-hole competitive event is open to junior golfers who reside or attend school in Midland, Bay, Isabella, and Saginaw counties, and it is co-sponsored by First Tee Eastern Michigan, the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational LPGA tournament, and Currie Golf Course.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO