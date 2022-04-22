ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Amy Childs wears skintight workout wear ahead of personal training session... after vowing to ditch cosmetic surgery

By Brenda Dennehy, Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She recently opened up about ditching cosmetic surgery and finding love.

And Amy Childs looked very confident in herself as she flaunted her toned figure as she arrived at VIP HQ gym in Essex on Thursday.

The TOWIE star, 31, who is proud mum to Polly, four, and son Ritchie, two, showed off her impressive physique in some skintight black embossed gym gear for an afternoon workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyERu_0fGt0G7E00
PT time: Amy Childs looked very confident in herself in workout gear as she arrived at VIP HQ gym in Essex on Thursday after vowing to ditch cosmetic surgery

Amy looked ready for action as she strolled towards the gym in Nike trainers.

The reality star added to the form fitting look with a black tank top with low-cut neck.

Bringing some glam to the gym, Amy wore large black sunglasses and sported a full face of makeup and showed off her shorter hair cut.

Making sure to keep hydrated during a grueling session, the social media personality toted a flip top water bottle with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IqQU_0fGt0G7E00
Workout: Bringing some glam to the gym, Amy wore large black sunglasses and sported a full face of makeup and showed off her shorter hair cut

The outing comes after Amy said she is 'very happy in myself' after ditching cosmetic surgery and finding love with gym owner and First Dates star Billy Delbosq.

The Essex native has had two boob jobs, botox, lip fillers, liposuction and veneers, but ended up regretting the procedures, admitting she looked 'like a freak'.

Speaking to The Sun, the TV bombshell now says she has a total change in mindset, and is focused on her two children, Polly and Ritchie, rather than her looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iF7Sw_0fGt0G7E00
Happier than ever: Amy said she is 'very happy in myself' after ditching cosmetic surgery and finding love with gym owner and First Dates star Billy Delbosq (pictured November 2021)

She told the publication: 'I have not had cosmetic surgery for a long time now, and, for me, being a mum you totally change the way you look at things. Back in the day on Towie you ended up getting obsessed with your looks, but now I am 32 this year and in a completely different mindset.

'I am really happy in me now. I haven’t got the size 8 body that I used to have, however, I have two lovely children, and that’s all I care about, so I am very happy in myself.'

Explaining the change, Amy suggested it was down to her new relationship with Billy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKo4g_0fGt0G7E00
Regrets: The TOWIE star, 31, has had two boob jobs, Botox, lip fillers, liposuction and veneers, but ended up regretting the procedures, admitting she looked 'like a freak' (pictured in 2012)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0IAJ_0fGt0G7E00
Change: Speaking to The Sun, the reality star now says she has a total change in mindset, and is focused on her two children, Polly and Ritchie, rather than her looks (pictured with Polly and Billy in March 2022)

She said: 'Maybe that is due to me being in a happy and loving relationship, maybe it’s due to the part of my life with my children, at this moment in time I am very happy and I hope to carry on feeling like this.'

MailOnline revealed Amy was dating Billy in September, after the reality star was spotted enjoying champagne-filled dates with the businessman and attending fitness classes at his gym.

Billy is a successful businessman and owns two companies, Box Gym Fitness in Brentwood and LVT which specialises in domestic flooring.

According to his Instagram bio, he is also a director of carpet and flooring shop Delbosq Ltd.

In 2018, he also appeared on reality dating show First Dates.

In late September the mother-of-two was spotted with Billy in London, which was the first time the couple have been seen out together in public.

During The TOWIE Afterparty show host Bobby Norris, 35, asked Amy how her love life was following the breakdown of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tim.

Amy cheekily revealed that had been spending time with someone new and that she was now 'happy again'.

She replied: 'Do you know what, Bob? I do rush into relationships, you know me. I rush in, but do you know what? I'm happy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2rsI_0fGt0G7E00
Old flame: During The TOWIE Afterparty show host Bobby Norris, 35, asked Amy how her love life was following the breakdown of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tim (pictured) 

