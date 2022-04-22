ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Over Louisville, a new curator effort and an anti-bullying theater project, here’s the latest arts news you might have missed

By Stephanie Wolf
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXlTD_0fGszWvT00 Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera . It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and, every issue, introduces you to an artist in the community.

Here’s a snippet from this week’s newsletter :

Events, exhibitions, etc…

Two happenings at Louisville store and gallery space Surface Noise that might interest you:

First up: A night of music and poetry with several Louisville- and Southern-Indiana-based artists: Misha Feigin , Jon Silpayamanant and Aaron West . It’s a free show, but donations are being accepted.

  • Date: April 22 at 7 p.m. More info here .

A Louisville legend, visual artist and chemist Elmer Lucille Allen has a solo exhibition up at Surface Noise.

  • Dates: Now – May 15. More here .

“Laureates Out Loud”: Kentucky Humanities and Northern Kentucky University present U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson in conversation.

  • Date: April 23 at 7 p.m. at NKU in Highland Heights, Ky. Registration info here .

Thunder at Kentucky Center will feature Louisville acts like StageOne Storytellers , DJ ALLi and Juggernaut Jug Band , plus face painting, food, a drum circle and a view of the Thunder Over Louisville Fireworks display.

  • Date: April 23. Ticket info here .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpSw8_0fGszWvT00 Courtesy Bunbury Theatre

Khristian I. Davis and Sadik Ibn- Mohammed in Bunbury Theatre’s “Look What the Fire Did.”

This is the last week to catch The Bunbury Theatre ‘s production of “Look What the Fire Did.” It looks at a college course created to empower young Black people, and what happens after one student is killed.

  • Dates: Now – April 24. More information here .

There will be two free public events for the new season of KET’s “The Farmer & The Foodie,” one in Louisville and a second in Lexington. The show is marketed as a celebration of regional food. The events include screenings and talk-backs.

  • Louisville date: April 26, 6-8 p.m. Info here .
  • Lexington date: April 28, 6-8 p.m. Info here .

Looking for Lilith Theatre Company opens “Flipping the Script” later this month. It’s an anti-bullying interactive theater project designed for young audiences.

  • Dates: April 30 – May 1. Ticket info here .

Galerie Hertz has three solo art shows opening concurrently: visual artist Emily Church , who grew up in Louisville; ceramicist Lena Wolek , and painter Don Buckler .

  • Dates: April 24 – June 4.

Editor’s note: Check a venue or event’s COVID-19 safety and vaccination regulations before you go.

Have an event you want me to know about? Email me at swolf@louisvillepublicmedia.org .

In case you missed it…

Here are the road and bridge closures you’ll need to know about for Thunder Over Louisville.

  • And a reminder that the theme for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville is “ The Legend Returns .”

Amy Sherald has funded a new scholarship and law school fellowship at the University of Louisville. The artist painted a now iconic portrait of Breonna Taylor, and she donated proceeds from the sale of the portrait to UofL to fund these efforts.

  • The first public viewing of Sherald’s portrait was last year at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville during an exhibition called “Promise, Witness, Remembrance.” The show paid tribute to Taylor, and her mother, Tamika Palmer, said it was “ filled with her spirit .”

Louisville Visual Art, LVA, announced the four artists chosen for its inaugural cohort of curators for the Curate Purchase Inspire program. Keep an eye out for what Ada Asenjo, Bianca Vaughn, Minda Honey and Shauntrice Martin plan to do with the $30K they’ll receive to buy work from local artists and display in exhibitions.

A Louisville high school student wrote a play that was selected for a national theater project called “#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence .” Last night, on the 23rd anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, communities across the country, including Louisville, performed the works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaERS_0fGszWvT00 J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

The Chicken Coop Theatre Company rehearses for their production of Xanadu at Champ’s Rollerdome.

A local production of “Xanadu,” a roller disco musical, was set in an actual roller rink . The cast of Chicken Coop Theatre Company’s run, which wrapped last week, had to get used to singing and dancing on wheels.

The new Louisville Orchestra season is out . It includes world premieres from the organization’s new Creators Corps composer residency, a concert series in Southern Indiana and at least a dozen free shows. ( Disclosure: LO is an ACE underwriter. )

WFPK takes a look/listen to the newest album from Louisville-based artist Zac Goldstein, aka woods at nite.

For your Earth Day planning purposes: WUOL has this classical music matching game that highlights how nature has inspired composers for centuries.

Last week my editor and I decided to explore the sounds and melodic traditions of this year’s spring holiday season. The result of that is three, what we like to call, audio postcards. Have a listen:

Comments / 0

