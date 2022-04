BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia D. Wallace, age 81, of Bazetta Township passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 28, 1940, to the late William and Mary Paris Risher. She is preceded in death by...

CORTLAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO