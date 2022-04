WILLIAMSTON, NC (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting new information on the unsolved 2018 murder of Tafari Neion Griffin. “April 28 makes four years that my son was taken away from his family,” said Nancy Simmons, Griffin’s mother. “I would never wish this pain on anyone. We love Tafari dearly and the […]

MARTIN COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO