PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A large amount of sand was swept away at Popham Beach earlier this week. Geologist Peter Slovinsky says erosion can have a sessional effect where we typically see the most erosion in the months of March and April. He says erosion at Popham Beach is in part due to the slow but steady shift of the Morse River, chipping away at the beachfront. Slovinsky said, “Erosion is a Natural process which we really wouldn’t have any problems with if we didn’t have anything we cared about in the way of it. Beaches and dunes have been migrating inland in response to sea level rise for the past several thousand years.”

4 DAYS AGO