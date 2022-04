The NJSIAA Meet of Champions should be just that. The end-of-the-year spectacle has served as New Jersey’s most-important meet in track and field since its inception. That’s a possibility this spring due to a scheduling conflict that will force New Jersey’s top athletes and teams to choose between competing for Garden State glory or national prestige. The date for the Meet of Champions — Saturday, June 18 — conflicts with both national meets, which are sponsored by Nike and New Balance.

SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO