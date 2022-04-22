ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke captain Wendell Moore Jr. declares for NBA draft

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. is the third Duke player this week to announce plans to enter the NBA draft.

The school revealed Moore’s decision Thursday night, saying he would hire an agent. The 6-foot-5, 213-pound junior and potential first-round pick won the Julius Erving Award as college basketball’s top small forward this season.

Ranked as the No. 34 draft prospect by ESPN, Moore showed versatile athleticism that let him play on the ball or as a slasher while routinely taking on top defensive assignments.

“I’ve grown so much over the last three years — experienced highs and lows that will shape me for the rest of my life,” Moore said in a statement. “It has truly been an honor to be a Blue Devil, and although I will miss those moments with my teammates, I will cherish them forever.”

Moore follows 7-foot-1 sophomore Mark Williams and 6-10 star freshman Paolo Banchero into the draft.

