Popular festivals return this weekend to Downtown Raleigh and Fayetteville

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is back, April 21 - 24, with live entertainment, food, classic community favorites, and activities the entire family will enjoy.

This year marks the Dogwood Festival's 40th anniversary and ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event. The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out this year's line-up.

Start your weekend with the annual Cork & Fork, a premier food and wine event. The event begins at 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased here .

The festival officially kicks off! Enjoy the carnival rides, foods from local vendors, and evening concerts featuring rock music bands Hoobastank and Marcy Playground. The Midway opens at 5 pm. Concerts start at 8 pm.

The street fair begins! Check out the array of arts & crafts vendors, Kids' Zone, BMX Bike Show, and more. The day begins at 10 am and concludes with country music artists Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe, and Tyler Farr.

The festival continues with the addition of a Car, Motorcycle, & Truck Show. The fun wraps up with the evening's concert featuring The Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince.

For more information, visit thedogwoodfestival.com

BREWGALOO

Raleigh's Brewgaloo festival made a return to downtown Raleigh on Friday.

The event features 110 craft breweries from around the state and will host food trucks, vendors and live bands.

The block party and sampler event took place Friday evening.

"For us, this is the official kickoff to spring," said Jennifer Martin of Shop Local Raleigh. "It's right before graduation, before Mother's Day, the weather is just turning, and it's a great time for people to get back out and celebrate that winter is over but also more importantly, that we've gotten past this big hurdle."

If you want to sample the beer, you do have to spend money.

Xavier Trimmingham, who lives in southeast Raleigh, checked out the festival with his wife and 7-month-old son, Eli.

"I like to see the gatherings come back together, concerts coming back to town," Trimmingham said.

His wife, Janine Trimmingham, added: "It's nice to get outside, breathe some fresh air, take our son. It's a little overwhelming but I'm enjoying it and overwhelming in a good way."

Brewgaloo continues Saturday on Fayetteville Street from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.