Flint, MI– Since November of last year, two Flint City Council members have worked to revise the council’s rules in an attempt to make the meetings run more smoothly. While fixing the council rules is something every member has supported (Council President Eric Mays often calls the current rules the “goofy rules”), the special meeting to discuss the revisions on April 4 was cut short due to a lack of quorum.

FLINT, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO