The Fruitport Techno Trojans ranked 25th out of 40 teams in their division at the F.I.R.S.T. Michigan State Championship at Saginaw Valley State University last weekend. Pictured are Fruitport students Cole Woodard, left, and Odalis Valasquez, right. Courtesy photo

Two Lakeshore-area high school robotics teams competed against the some of the best in the country at the F.I.R.S.T. Michigan State Championship last weekend.

More than 160 teams competed in four separate divisions at Saginaw Valley State University in Saginaw.