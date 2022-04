ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — In a matter of days, we’ve gone from warm and muggy to flat out cold. The Twin Cities can’t seem to shake the side effects of winter. That had us wondering: How do we know if spring has sprung? Good Question. Jeff Wagner bundled up to find out how far behind schedule we are. Layered up like it’s still winter, Minnesotans battled a brutal Monday chill that was helping to subdue any semblance of a season change. “April is about six-degrees below normal right now,” said state climatologist Pete Boulay, adding that average temperature on April 25 is around...

