​8 Eco-Friendly Skin-Care and Makeup Finds That Are Beauty-Lover Approved

Skin-care and makeup products that are good for your skin, good for the planet, deliver wow-worthy results, and have all-day staying power are basically mythological creatures, right?

Actually, wrong, if you ask beauty lover Ambrosia Malbrough, who says one of the biggest misconceptions around having an eco-conscious beauty routine is that you can't achieve a full-face beat like you can with traditional products. "False! It took me some time to find my staples, but girlfriend, it's possible—and there are so many wonderful options now," Malbrough says.

Case in point: the COVERGIRL® Clean Fresh Collection. The cruelty-free, vegan makeup and skin-care products are made to give you a fresh, healthy-looking glow without any sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, or talc, plus nourishing natural ingredients like coconut milk and aloe vera. And as an added bonus, all of the products in the Clean Fresh Earth Day collection come in packaging made from 80 percent recycled paper from well-managed forests. Skin-friendly and eco-friendly makeup, for the win.

Malbrough began paying closer attention to the ingredients in her beauty lineup when she was in her mid-twenties, after realizing that she saw major improvement in her skin when she cut harsh products out of her routine. If you're similarly curious (or are just in the market for new products), Marlbrough recommends starting with a solid cleanser and moisturizer on the skin-care front, and a good foundation on the makeup side. Keep reading for a few of her recs to stock up on, just in time for Earth Day.

Keep scrolling for 8 eco-friendly makeup and skin-care products this beauty know-it-all is adding to cart.

Clean Fresh Skincare Hydrating Cream Cleanser — $10.00

Malbrough suggests locking down your skin care first, and what better place to start than this ultra fresh and gentle cleanser? “Whether I am applying makeup or not, cleansing my skin is my top priority,” she says.

“Though I tend to have an oily T-zone, the hot, dry [Arizona] weather can suck the life out of my skin,” Malbrough says. “To avoid overproduction of oil, I load up on hydration, and Covergirl’s Hydrating Cleanser leaves my skin feeling nice and plump.” A better glow after just washing your face? Sign us up.

Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm — $5.00

The underrated star of any beauty routine? Lip balm, because it’s truly skin care and makeup in one. This sheer balm is infused with hydrating ingredients and just a hint of color to give any look a subtle pop—whether you’re wearing a full face or no makeup at all.

“The hot and dry Arizona weather can do a number on my lips, and the Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm gave my dry lips life,” Malbrough says. Three cheers for our underrated hero.

Clean Fresh Pressed Powder

Speaking of Arizona weather, Malbrough turns to Clean Fresh Pressed powder—formulated with tapioca and aloe vera to absorb oil and keep away shine—to combat her oily T-zone during the way-too-hot summers. “It’s lightweight and doesn’t look cakey,” she adds.

Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation — $10.00

On days she’s looking for a little extra hydrating coverage, she opts for this creamy foundation formula. “In the dry summer months when my skin is really thirsty, I load up on hydrating products,” Malbrough says. “COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation is ultra-moisturizing and has two of my favorite hydrators: coconut milk and aloe extract.”

Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara — $8.00

Get the look of long, voluminous lashes without any parabens, sulfates, talc, or mineral oil with Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara—that Malbrough says gave her sparse lashes the volume she craved without any clumps. Made with argan and marula oils, this mascara leaves your lashes silky and conditioned as you create your favorite high-volume look.

Clean Fresh Skincare Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer

“Hydrated not oily” is Malbrough’s skin-care mantra, which is why she loves the mattifying properties of this deeply hydrating moisturizer. Made with electrolyte-rich cactus water to lock in hydration while controlling surface oil, this lightweight moisturizer is a go-to for warm-weather days.

“I load up on hydrating products because that’s what my skin craves, but I like to use the Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer to keep my skin hydrated all day, but keep my natural oils under control,” Malbrough says.

Clean Fresh Hydrating Concealer — $8.00

Malbrough uses this creamy concealer as a multitasker—she opts for a bright shade to highlight her under-eye area, and a deeper shade to add natural contour to her cheek bones. Plus, because it’s infused with coconut milk and aloe extract, it gives your skin the hydration it needs to avoid caking and creasing. Bonus: It comes in 14 shades.

Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist — $8.00

“When my skin needs a pick-me-up, COVERGIRL Priming Glow Mist comes in handy, whether I’m fresh faced or have a complete makeup look,” Malbrough says. It’s packed with antioxidant-rich rosewater and vitamin C to help brighten and soothe skin, and does it all without a trace of harsh ingredients. Count that as a glow-boosting win.