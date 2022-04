One hundred years ago an Italian immigrant named Matteo Naclerio, who had bought a piece of land containing a spring of tasty water, began putting that water into bottles and delivering them on a horse and buggy to his neighbors in the Foxon Park section of East Haven. A few years later Naclerio got the idea of making and bottling soda. Thus was born what would become a fine family tradition and a product that has satisfied its loyal customers ever since.

