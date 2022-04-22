Kids Skin Care Products That Work On Adults With Eczema

Persistent dermatological issues can be incredibly discouraging. Troubleshooting various skin care regimens and different products, with or without the guidance of experts, can be overwhelming, frustrating and depressing . Depending on the skin issue, symptoms can manifest for weeks, months or even years, which is taxing emotionally, physically and financially.

One such condition, eczema , is as common as it is confounding. And although there are all kinds of treatments available (and you should definitely talk options with your doctor), there are many children’s skin care products that can be used to treat adult eczema. As a result of their gentle and nourishing formulations, dermatologists often recommend these products to patients of all ages who are suffering from eczema.

Eczema is a catchall term that describes a group of skin conditions characterized by dry, itchy skin, said Dr. Elizabeth Geddes-Bruce of Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas. “The most common form of eczema is atopic dermatitis, which usually begins in childhood and presents as itchy red or pink dry patches of skin on places like the inner elbows and behind the knees,” she explained.

To add to the frustration of dealing with a skin condition, Geddes-Bruce said that the exact cause of eczema isn’t known, though there is very likely a genetic component: “Many individuals who have eczema are missing a protein in their skin that causes the skin barrier to be weaker. Without a strong barrier, it is easy for water to escape and the skin to dry out, and easier for irritants and bacteria to get in and trigger inflammation.”

However, there are a few things you can do to help prevent flare-ups. Geddes-Bruce recommends strengthening the weakened skin barrier by moisturizing more frequently, avoiding irritants and using fragrance-free, hypoallergenic lotions and creams. She noted that it’s important to remember that products marketed as “natural” are not necessarily gentle or safe for eczema-prone skin.

Geddes-Bruce also encourages gentle cleansing to keep the skin free of irritants and germs, and was quick to point out that while too much hot water exposure can dry out the skin, avoiding washing can also trigger flares. It’s all about finding the balance that is right for your skin.

Keep reading for Geddes-Bruce’s robust list of recommendations for gentle and nurturing kids products that are safe to use on eczema for people of all ages. It includes balms, creams and cleansers, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for to treat your skin.

