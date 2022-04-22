ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Police Identify Five Found Dead In Home

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Duluth, MN) — Police in Duluth are releasing information and the identity of five people found dead this week in a northern Minnesota home....

ktoe.com

FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
WDTV

Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that. Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug. When they first came...
PARSONS, WV
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAW

Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are facing new drug charges less than a week after they were arrested on meth-related charges. In a press release, Lt. Scott Goldberg said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Found Pinned Under Vehicle At St. Cloud Taxi Business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend. According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle. Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries. The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

