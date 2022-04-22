ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Patio Vibes: Grab a bite & a cocktail al fresco

By Isadora Pennington
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago

Spring is here and that means patio season is in full swing at Atlanta’s restaurants! We’re fortunate to have a plethora of amazing options for grabbing a drink and a bite and just relaxing on a beautiful patio.

In my younger years, patio hangs were almost exclusively reserved for post-hangover brunches. But now, as a wife and mother, I’m much more likely to snag a quick happy hour cocktail, grab lunch with my kid, share a romantic evening with my husband, or get some quality time with my friends on a warm afternoon before the hustle and bustle of toddler bedtime.

So, for this feature, I wanted to highlight some of my personal favorite patios around the city. Each one of these spots offers tasty food, delectable cocktails, and great vibes. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UW8oK_0fGsqIdU00
Hotel Clermont

Hotel Clermont Rooftop
789 Ponce De Leon Ave.
hotelclermont.com
You really can’t go wrong with the Rooftop bar at the Clermont Hotel. Featuring some of the best skyline views in the city, the aesthetics here are on point, and you can enjoy kicking back with friends while snapping that perfect sunset selfie to post on your Instagram. While the bar doesn’t have a full-fledged kitchen, they do have food cart offerings on the weekends. I loved the Cabarian Chili Hummus ($8), a light and easy appetizer featuring vegetable crudites, grilled bread, and succulent grilled squash for dipping. I also indulged in Clermont Daiquiri ($13), a fresh and tangy treat made with rum, lime juice, and hibiscus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atV7b_0fGsqIdU00
Chido & Padre’s

Chido & Padre’s
128 East Andrews Dr.
chidoandpadres.com
Chido & Padre’s is an absolute gem. Hands down, this is my favorite Buckhead restaurant. The contemporary Mexican restaurant offers a colorful atmosphere and a menu full of vibrant drinks and dishes. One of my favorites is South Georgia Esquites ($10), a bowl of sweet roasted corn topped with heirloom tomato pico and house crema is sweet, savory, and fresh. Pair it with a La Cuerva ($11), a light and summery cocktail is made with grapefruit, pamplemousse, Blue Nectar blanco tequila, and topped with Topo Chico for a little fizz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMVYj_0fGsqIdU00
Twain’s

Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards
211 E. Trinity Place, Decatur
twains.net
Twain’s is one of the most relaxed and family-friendly options on my list. Its location is both convenient to Decatur Square and significantly less difficult to navigate. A small, attached parking lot, extensive two-tier patio buffered by dense vegetation, and sunshades all make this an easy spot to pop in for a bite. Add to that the gaming opportunities inside – think shuffleboard, billiards, and darts – there is something fun for everyone here. The menu is also approachable and tasty, and their cocktails are quite delicious. I recommend grabbing a pretzel ($8.50), which is made in-house daily. Pair it with the rich, warm beer queso and tangy beer mustard, and you’ve got yourself a winner. Dang It, Bobby! ($12) – a line from “King of the Hill” – features Four Peel Gin, Ilegal Mezcal, grapefruit, lime, agave, and soda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIbJL_0fGsqIdU00
Tin Lizzy’s Cantina

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina
415 Memorial Drive
tinlizzyscantina.com
Good tunes, an excellent menu, and one of the most unique vantage points in the city entice customers to flock to this Grant Park rooftop patio. Overlooking Oakland Cemetery, guests here can enjoy the Victorian beauty of the historic site and perhaps share a ghostly story or two at the same time. I recommend the TL Nachos ($14), a heaping platter of crunchy, salty chips smothered with jack cheese and creamy queso blanco, then topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream, all paired with a side of salsa roja. You can add protein, and might I humbly suggest doing so. The fried chicken was such a delectable addition. The Sunset & Vinyl margarite ($11) – blanco tequila, mezcal, Poire liqueur, fresh cucumber, lime juice, and of course, jalapeño – was perfect to wash down the nachos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coq16_0fGsqIdU00
Ladybird

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.
ladybirdatl.com
Situated adjacent to the BeltLine Eastside Trail, Ladybird boasts one of the largest and most delightful patio vibes in the city. A plethora of tables are shaded by cheerful yellow umbrellas, while casual seating can be found around the outer edge of the patio, with high tops perfect for people-watching and cozy lounge seating enclaves for intimate gatherings. The aesthetics here are on point, don’t miss the outside bar operating out of a converted airstream trailer. The BBQ Fries ($15) are topped with melty cheddar cheese, crispy pulled pork, and spicy jalapeño, drizzled with ranch. Be still my heart! For your cocktail, try the Life of Leisure ($12) featuring Ranco Alegre Blanco tequila, Fiero, Mahina Coconut, pineapple juice, lime, Japanese chili, and lime bitters combined to give this fruity drink a kick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrYrz_0fGsqIdU00
Nine Mile Station at PCM

Even More Patios To Love

Here are a few more of our favorite patios to try this spring for beers, bites, and more.

Der Biergarten , 300 Marietta St, derbiergarten.com

White Oak Kitchen , 270 Peachtree St, whiteoakkitchen.com

No Mas! Cantina , 180 Walker St, nomascantina.com

The Chastain , 4320 Powers Ferry Rd, thechastainatl.com

Gypsy Kitchen , 3035 Peachtree Rd, gk-atl.com

Hampton + Hudson , 299 N. Highland Ave, hamptonandhudson.com

Nina & Rafi , 661 Auburn Ave, ninaandrafi.com

Nine Mile Station at PCM , 675 Ponce de Leon Ave, 9milestation.com

Aziza , 1170 Howell Mill Rd, aziza-restaurant.com

The Original El Taco , 1186 N. Highland Ave, eltaco-atlanta.com

New Realm Brewing , 550 Somerset Terrace, newrealmbrewing.com

Bar Mercado , 99 Krog St, barmercadoatl.com

Brick Store Pub Bottle & Box , 125 E. Court Square, brickstorepub.com

The post Patio Vibes: Grab a bite & a cocktail al fresco appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Quick Bites: Babette’s closing, Bibi opening, Southern Sweets Bakery celebrating

Babette’s Café, an institution in Poncey-Highland for 30 years, announced it will close after dinner service on May 8. Owner/Chef Marla Adams posted on the restaurant’s website that “Yes, the rumors are true that I will be retiring and closing Babette’s.” Adams said she was ready for a new chapter in her life with plans […] The post Quick Bites: Babette’s closing, Bibi opening, Southern Sweets Bakery celebrating appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Spring in the vineyards

Spring has arrived! In wine making regions, spring means new wine is on the horizon. It may be the most important season of the year when it comes to the vineyard’s life cycles – it is the birth of a new vintage.  One of the best parts of our job is meeting the people who […] The post Women + Wine: Spring in the vineyards appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DRINKS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Quick Bites: Excuse My French, Fresh MARTA Markets, and more

Restaurateur Aaron Mattison from the team at Bar Vegan has opened a new pop-up bar called Excuse My French inside Citizen Supply at Ponce City Market. Serving classic French cocktails plus wine and beer, the bar will soon add a variety of light bites to pair.   Fresh MARTA Markets have reopened at rail stations, […] The post Quick Bites: Excuse My French, Fresh MARTA Markets, and more appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DORAVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta’s hottest pop-up chefs hosting hot dog night ￼

On Monday night, April 11, at Woodward & Park in Grant Park, seven chefs from Atlanta’s vibrant pop-up chef scene will gather to serve up their creative takes on the classic hot dog. The chefs are part of the Heard collective, a loosely knit and passionate group of pop-up chefs which has previously held themed […] The post Atlanta’s hottest pop-up chefs hosting hot dog night ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Cocktails#Al Fresco#Patios#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Instagram#Cabarian
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Easter Eats: Where to dine out on Sunday

Easter is this Sunday, April 17, and we’ve got a roundup of restaurants serving holiday dinner, brunch, beer, and more. You might want to hop to it and make a reservation because some of these spots will fill up fast. Lazy Betty: Usually open for dinner only, the Candler Park restaurant will be serving Easter […] The post Easter Eats: Where to dine out on Sunday appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
CBS 46

Chick-fil-A rolls out new sweet drink option to celebrate spring season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Springtime is here, and Chick-fil-A is celebrating with the introduction of their new Cloudberry Sunjoy seasonal drink. Starting April 25, participating locations nationwide will be serving up this new beverage, a play on the restaurant chain’s classic Sunjoy drink. This new, spring-inspired flavor blends rare cloudberry with cherry blossom, lemonade, and sweet tea together to deliver a sweet and tart flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Inaugural Filipino Food Festival is April 23 in Decatur￼

Filipino food fans rejoice! The First Annual Filipino Food Festival is happening this Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Decatur outside of Waller’s Coffee Shop, 240 DeKalb Industrial Way. Filipino pop-ups have been happening for several years now, now on a near weekly basis now, including the James Beard Foundation recognition […] The post Inaugural Filipino Food Festival is April 23 in Decatur￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New Dunwoody salad location to give back￼

A popular salad restaurant chain is set to open a new location in Dunwoody and celebrate the opening with a day of charity. Chopt Creative Salad Company is expected to open its fourth Atlanta area restaurant at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite 540 on April 20, according to a press release. Before the location opens, […] The post New Dunwoody salad location to give back￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Eater

Sweet Auburn Curb Market Continues to Tell Atlanta’s Story Through Food

In 2022, Eater is highlighting some of Atlanta’s oldest restaurants and food institutions through a series of photo essays, profiles, and personal stories. The restaurants featured are a mix of longtime familiar favorites and less well-known venerable establishments serving a wide variety of cuisines and communities in Atlanta and the surrounding metro area. These restaurants serve as the foundation of the Atlanta dining scene, and continue to stand the test of time here.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme to make a comeback after 2 devastating fires

ATLANTA — Atlanta's iconic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon will soon have doughnuts hot and ready – again. A spokesperson for the brand announced the temporary drive-thru shop will close Sunday as the brand plans to make a comeback with a brick and mortar shop. The decision comes as Krispy Kreme is glazing over plans to begin construction on a new permanent structure there.
ATLANTA, GA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

These backyard patio ideas are sure to impress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Curb appeal isn’t just for selling. Your home can have a dazzling presence in the neighborhood, even if you never plan on putting it on the market. Upgrading exterior elements, like your patio, makes where you live more desirable. According to the National Institutes of Health, being outside and closer to nature can help lower levels of stress, depression and anxiety.
HOME & GARDEN
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Film Fest offers ‘organic films straight from the source’

Christopher Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Festival, likes to compare the annual event that kicks off April 21 to a variety of gatherings: a music festival, a qualifying event for the Olympics, and a farmers’ market.  Like a music festival, the Atlanta Film Festival has its headliners, called Marquee titles, that include a […] The post Atlanta Film Fest offers ‘organic films straight from the source’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Ten finalists to compete in ‘Dunwoody Idol’ competition￼

Ten young finalists have been selected to compete in the “Dunwoody Idol” competition at the city’s annual Lemonade Days festival at the end of April. The Dunwoody Preservation Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving the history of Dunwoody, announced the dates of the festival back in February. The finalists auditioned on March 13 at the […] The post Ten finalists to compete in ‘Dunwoody Idol’ competition￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy