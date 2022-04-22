Patio Vibes: Grab a bite & a cocktail al fresco

Spring is here and that means patio season is in full swing at Atlanta’s restaurants! We’re fortunate to have a plethora of amazing options for grabbing a drink and a bite and just relaxing on a beautiful patio.



In my younger years, patio hangs were almost exclusively reserved for post-hangover brunches. But now, as a wife and mother, I’m much more likely to snag a quick happy hour cocktail, grab lunch with my kid, share a romantic evening with my husband, or get some quality time with my friends on a warm afternoon before the hustle and bustle of toddler bedtime.

So, for this feature, I wanted to highlight some of my personal favorite patios around the city. Each one of these spots offers tasty food, delectable cocktails, and great vibes. Enjoy!

Hotel Clermont

Hotel Clermont Rooftop

789 Ponce De Leon Ave.

hotelclermont.com

You really can’t go wrong with the Rooftop bar at the Clermont Hotel. Featuring some of the best skyline views in the city, the aesthetics here are on point, and you can enjoy kicking back with friends while snapping that perfect sunset selfie to post on your Instagram. While the bar doesn’t have a full-fledged kitchen, they do have food cart offerings on the weekends. I loved the Cabarian Chili Hummus ($8), a light and easy appetizer featuring vegetable crudites, grilled bread, and succulent grilled squash for dipping. I also indulged in Clermont Daiquiri ($13), a fresh and tangy treat made with rum, lime juice, and hibiscus.

Chido & Padre’s

Chido & Padre’s

128 East Andrews Dr.

chidoandpadres.com

Chido & Padre’s is an absolute gem. Hands down, this is my favorite Buckhead restaurant. The contemporary Mexican restaurant offers a colorful atmosphere and a menu full of vibrant drinks and dishes. One of my favorites is South Georgia Esquites ($10), a bowl of sweet roasted corn topped with heirloom tomato pico and house crema is sweet, savory, and fresh. Pair it with a La Cuerva ($11), a light and summery cocktail is made with grapefruit, pamplemousse, Blue Nectar blanco tequila, and topped with Topo Chico for a little fizz.

Twain’s

Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards

211 E. Trinity Place, Decatur

twains.net

Twain’s is one of the most relaxed and family-friendly options on my list. Its location is both convenient to Decatur Square and significantly less difficult to navigate. A small, attached parking lot, extensive two-tier patio buffered by dense vegetation, and sunshades all make this an easy spot to pop in for a bite. Add to that the gaming opportunities inside – think shuffleboard, billiards, and darts – there is something fun for everyone here. The menu is also approachable and tasty, and their cocktails are quite delicious. I recommend grabbing a pretzel ($8.50), which is made in-house daily. Pair it with the rich, warm beer queso and tangy beer mustard, and you’ve got yourself a winner. Dang It, Bobby! ($12) – a line from “King of the Hill” – features Four Peel Gin, Ilegal Mezcal, grapefruit, lime, agave, and soda.

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina

415 Memorial Drive

tinlizzyscantina.com

Good tunes, an excellent menu, and one of the most unique vantage points in the city entice customers to flock to this Grant Park rooftop patio. Overlooking Oakland Cemetery, guests here can enjoy the Victorian beauty of the historic site and perhaps share a ghostly story or two at the same time. I recommend the TL Nachos ($14), a heaping platter of crunchy, salty chips smothered with jack cheese and creamy queso blanco, then topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream, all paired with a side of salsa roja. You can add protein, and might I humbly suggest doing so. The fried chicken was such a delectable addition. The Sunset & Vinyl margarite ($11) – blanco tequila, mezcal, Poire liqueur, fresh cucumber, lime juice, and of course, jalapeño – was perfect to wash down the nachos.

Ladybird

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.

ladybirdatl.com

Situated adjacent to the BeltLine Eastside Trail, Ladybird boasts one of the largest and most delightful patio vibes in the city. A plethora of tables are shaded by cheerful yellow umbrellas, while casual seating can be found around the outer edge of the patio, with high tops perfect for people-watching and cozy lounge seating enclaves for intimate gatherings. The aesthetics here are on point, don’t miss the outside bar operating out of a converted airstream trailer. The BBQ Fries ($15) are topped with melty cheddar cheese, crispy pulled pork, and spicy jalapeño, drizzled with ranch. Be still my heart! For your cocktail, try the Life of Leisure ($12) featuring Ranco Alegre Blanco tequila, Fiero, Mahina Coconut, pineapple juice, lime, Japanese chili, and lime bitters combined to give this fruity drink a kick.

Nine Mile Station at PCM

Even More Patios To Love

Here are a few more of our favorite patios to try this spring for beers, bites, and more.



Der Biergarten , 300 Marietta St, derbiergarten.com

White Oak Kitchen , 270 Peachtree St, whiteoakkitchen.com

No Mas! Cantina , 180 Walker St, nomascantina.com

The Chastain , 4320 Powers Ferry Rd, thechastainatl.com

Gypsy Kitchen , 3035 Peachtree Rd, gk-atl.com

Hampton + Hudson , 299 N. Highland Ave, hamptonandhudson.com

Nina & Rafi , 661 Auburn Ave, ninaandrafi.com

Nine Mile Station at PCM , 675 Ponce de Leon Ave, 9milestation.com

Aziza , 1170 Howell Mill Rd, aziza-restaurant.com

The Original El Taco , 1186 N. Highland Ave, eltaco-atlanta.com

New Realm Brewing , 550 Somerset Terrace, newrealmbrewing.com

Bar Mercado , 99 Krog St, barmercadoatl.com

Brick Store Pub Bottle & Box , 125 E. Court Square, brickstorepub.com

