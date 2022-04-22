The 10 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts including the delayed Chris Stapleton show at Kroger Field, comedy shows, the Broadway Live Series at the downtown Lexington Opera house, theatre plays and musicals from AthensWest Theatre Company and at the Norton Center for the Arts, KiteFest back at Masterson Station Park.

Lexington Theatre Company: Story Cycle Concert at the Carrick Theater

The Lexington Theatre Company’s Story Cycle program, which empowers the next generation of storytellers to find and raise their voices through musical theatre songwriting, will host a concert with its 2022 Class on April 22 at 7 pm. At Transylvania University’s Carrick Theatre. Tickets are $15. 300 N Broadway. Eventbrite.com .

Actor, comedian Jen Kober at Comedy Off Broadway

Actor and comedian Jen Kober, who’s appeared everywhere from RuPaul’s sitcom “AJ & The Queen” to HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” and more, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway four times from April 22-23. Show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $13-15. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

“Hairspray,” with the song “Welcome to the ’60s,” will be back at the Lexington Opera House as part of the Broadway Live Series. Chris Bennion and Jeremy Daniel

Broadway Live’s ‘Hairspray’ at the Lexington Opera House

Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Hairspray” will be at the Lexington Opera House for five shows between April 22 and 24. Tickets for the Broadway Live Series musical start at $60. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

‘Twelfth Night’ at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

The AthensWest Theatre Company will perform Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” with a Kentucky twist three times between April 22 and 24 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. Showtimes are on April 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-35. 141 E Main St. athenswest.net .

Theatre play: ‘Almost Maine’ at the Norton Center for the Arts

The Norton Center for the Arts will present John Cariani’s “Almost Maine” three times between April 22 and 24. Showtimes for the play which comprises nine short plays that explore love and loss in the remote, mythical town are on April 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5-10. 600 W Walnut St, Danville. NortonCenter.com .

LexingtonCon: Comic book and pop culture convention at Clarion Hotel North

LexingtonCon, a new annual comic book and pop culture convention, will take place at the Clarion Hotel North on April 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities include a cosplay contest, Super Smash Bros. video game tournament, Pokemon card and Dungeons & dragons tournaments, appearances from “Ghost Rider” creator Howard Mackle, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Bushwhacker Luke, and more. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for kids 11 and under. 1950 Newtown Pike. LexingtonCon.com .

KiteFest is back after a four year hiatus. Matt Goins/2015 file photo

KiteFest at Masterson Station Park

Bring your own kite to fly (or create your own) at KiteFest at Masterson Station Park on April 23 at noon. Other activities include a bounce house, Sora Aerial Arts and more. The previous two years of Kite Fest were canceled due to the COVID pandemic and 2018 and 2019 were canceled due to weather. This year’s event is free to attend. 3051 Leestown Rd. facebook.com/events/3117601108452035 .

Highbridge Film Festival at Asbury University

Asbury University’s Highbridge Film Festival featuring short films from the school’s esteemed Media Communications program will take place inside the Hughes Auditorium on April 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. 1 Macklem Dr, Wilmore. HighbridgeFilmFestival.com .

Kentucky country singer Chris Stapleton will play the first ever concert at Kroger Field with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards filling in for Yola on April 23. Rich Copley/rcopley@herald-leader.com

Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow concert at Kroger Field

Country music superstar and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton will return to Lexington for the first ever concert at Kroger Field on April 23 at 6 p.m. Fellow music icons Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow will also perform along with Madeline Edwards, a newly minted member of CMT’s Women of Country Class of 2022. Tickets are $49. 1540 University Dr. Ticketmaster.com .

Tahlsound Concert Series at the Oleika Temple Great Lawn

The Local Honeys and Derek Spencer will perform during the first gathering of the Tahlsound Music Series in 2022 on April 24 at 5 p.m. at the Oleika Temple Great Lawn. Tickets are on a “donate what you want” for general admission seating or $200 for a six-person table with a show poster. 302 Southland Dr. Tahlsound.com .