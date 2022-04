MONDAY: We’ll start the day off mostly dry – though, a front approaching central and southwest Mississippi will yield higher chances for showers and storms by the latter parts of the day. Severe weather is unlikely – though, a strong, gusty storm with small hail can’t be completely ruled out. Highs, before the storms move in, we’ll manage the lower to middle 80s. Storm chances will continue overnight as lows fall back into the 50s to near 60.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO