Woman falls 7 stories from Washington DC building, suspect in custody

A woman was left in critical condition after she fell at least 7 stories out of a window in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department .

The police were called to the 4500 block of Connecticut Ave, NW when they found the woman conscious with “rope or some type of item” tied around her legs, Commander of the Second District, Duncan Bedlion said.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with “significant injuries.”

An unidentified male suspect was arrested after police say he was involved in a domestic incident in connection to the woman’s fall.

Bedlion said the “distraught” man returned to the location of the crime scene and provided information that led to his arrest.

Amid the chaos, police issued an amber alert for missing 1-year-old Kylee Palmer, believed to be related to both the victim and suspect, according to WJLA .

The child was later found safe with a family member.

Police say an investigation into the woman’s fall is ongoing.