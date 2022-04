Manchester United sent 17 players out on loan this season, but only one of them has been playing Premier League football. You would think that, after watching Alex Telles playing at left-back, Brandon Williams will have an opportunity at getting games next season. Luke Shaw will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to remove metal bolts from his leg, and he is another player who has underperformed.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO